The District’s attorney general is suing six Maryland parents — including three current or former city employees — for allegedly lying about their residency to send their children to D.C. schools for free.

Attorney General Karl A. Racine is seeking $320,000 in unpaid tuition, damages and penalties as part of a broader crackdown on residency fraud in D.C. Public Schools, according to a news release on Thursday from Racine’s office.

“When non-residents defraud District taxpayers and take seats in schools from District students, we hold them accountable,” Racine said in a statement. “We are sending a message to non-residents that breaking the law to send their children to District schools carries serious consequences.”

In three lawsuits, the District accused the parents of listing on official school forms city ad­dresses that did not belong to them so they could skirt paying tuition.

District residents can send their children to D.C. public or charter schools for free. Those who live outside city limits must apply to send their children to District schools and pay tuition, which costs $10,000 to $14,000 a year.

Under D.C. law, authorities can seek triple the amount of tuition that parents avoided by using a fraudulent D.C. address.

Hanseul Kang, state superintendent of education, said in a statement that the city school system is committed to keeping District campuses “accessible first and foremost to D.C. residents.”

“The enrollment and residency process must balance ease for families and local education agencies and support our most vulnerable families, while enforcing District laws and regulations that ensure residents have access to a free, public education,” Kang said.

Named in the lawsuits are Michelle P. Osegueda-Williams and Donald Williams of Huntingtown; Danielle Lewis Anderson and Christopher D. Anderson of Upper Marlboro; and Claudine Nana Tchapchet of Accokeek and Habib Haviv Aziz Jah of Hyattsville.

Osegueda-Williams and Williams formerly worked for the Metropolitan Police Department, according to the District. Osegueda-Williams is currently employed in the District’s Office of Unified Communications, and Williams works for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, according to the District. Tchapchet is a former aide at Langdon Elementary School, according to court papers.

None of the parents could immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The lawsuits are the latest court actions Racine has filed against parents over residency fraud in the past year.

Residency fraud has been an ongoing problem but came under increased scrutiny last year after a city investigation alleged that more than 30 percent of students at Duke Ellington School of the Arts — more than 160 teenagers — lived outside the city and were not paying tuition. But in October, administrators and parents at the school said the city had determined at least 90 of those students live in the District.

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General has hired more investigators and attorneys dedicated to combating residency fraud in recent years.

Perry Stein contributed to this report.

