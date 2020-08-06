When the Kenneys suggested ling, Raya said she would agree if she got two things: a locker like her friends would have and a fifth-grade teacher she loved who worked at their neighborhood public school. Both were provided. Not only did the teacher agree to spend off-hours with Raya, the school’s warm-hearted principal asked what else the Kenneys needed.

Dennis, a criminal justice professor, and Marnie, a product, graphic and interior designer, found an assortment of teachers, many recommended by friends. They paid the instructors about $50 an hour. The one-on-one lessons, they said, cost them less than half of what they would have paid to put Raya in a private school.

Marnie inadvertently reminded me of my favorite moment as a school parent. When my son the frazzled father was himself in ninth grade, his school let me sit in on his math class. I heard him grill the teacher on several points. I never again worried about his education.

Marnie said she had rough moments with Raya. She personally taught her daughter a world religion class and had to boot her out several times for being unresponsive. But eavesdropping on the child when she was with other teachers was often a joy.

“I’ve listened to their passionate discussions, witnessed her intense curiosity and sense of humor, and was a bit in awe of her willingness and ability to respectfully challenge what she heard,” Marnie said. “It was also confirming when I would hear her say, ‘I don’t get it,’ and the instructor would start over with a new approach.”

Such reassuring moments are probably not enough to turn most parents into home-schoolers. The Kenneys concede it was hard work. They had an emergency plan that parents forced to oversee online schooling this fall won’t have. On bad days, Marnie reminded herself that the neighborhood public school, just two blocks away, was legally obliged to take Raya back. There were times, Marnie said, when her daughter “had her teenager on” and “I just sort of wanted her somewhere else and school seemed as good a place as any.”

To the Kenneys, the most important difference between their ling and what shell-shocked parents had to do last spring, and will again have to do this fall, was the freedom to make their own decisions. Zoom call meetings were unnecessary. If teacher or student didn’t like the scheduled lesson, they could do something else.

“In ninth grade when her English teacher could tell she was getting a little disinterested, she took a break and switched to a mini six-week poetry class,” Marnie recalled.

Raya’s parents had two great advantages: enough money to pay the teachers and a bright daughter with deep interests that would take her far no matter what happened in school. Raya danced four or five times a week. She was part of a professional teen improv troupe. She played piano. She took horse-riding lessons. She volunteered weekly at an assisted-living home.

The richness of her extracurricular life was one reason she and her parents thought attending the local public school would have been a waste of precious time. When she was 11 she decided to forgo some home-schooling classes to work with her Ward 2 council member, the Peabody Room of the Georgetown Library, the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, the D.C. Historic Preservation Office and the City Council to name officially the alley behind her house. She has also established a foundation to build a national monument to the women who worked on the home front during World War II.

Raya took several Advanced Placement classes online. She paid for her ACT math prep course herself. “We told her that if she improved her score by X number of points, we’d pay her back,” her mother said. “She did not get paid back.”

Like many other students who graduated from high school this year, Raya may take a gap year before going to college. She has, after all, been a self-starting adult since long before she turned 18.