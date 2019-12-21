The full-throated loathing of Washington echoes from all crannies of the country. It’s a cesspool, critics howl. A swamp. A den of snakes. An evil lair for out-of-touch bureaucrats, striving and conniving politicos and entitled elites. It is inhabited, as Eric Trump said recently, by “the most hated people in America by Americans.”

Dang, Eric.

With so many horrible people living in Washington, it might seem that residents of the nation’s capital would find little to like about living near one another. Misery only loves so much company, after all.

But the truth is that District denizens are pretty well pleased with their neighbors. An overwhelming 82 percent majority of Washingtonians describe the friendliness of their neighborhoods as “good” or even “excellent,” according to a Washington Post poll conducted last month.

As Sally Field might put it, District residents like each other. They really like each other.

In Wards 2 and 3, which include areas such as Georgetown, Dupont Circle and Chevy Chase, 90 percent of residents rate their neighbors as friendly, similar to the 85 percent in Wards 1 and 4, home to Shaw and Petworth, and 84 percent in Wards 5 and 6, which include Michigan Park and Capitol Hill. In Wards 7 and 8, home to Anacostia, Deanwood and Hillcrest, a somewhat smaller 71 percent majority rate their neighbors’ friendliness as at least “good.”

Residents from across the city in interviews described their neighbors as helpful, generous, considerate and, dare we say it . . . kind.

When David De La O moved to the Eckington neighborhood in Ward 5 from Richmond in 2018, he noticed right away that people smiled and said hello.

“Everyone seemed nice,” De La O, 28, remembered. “People were having block parties, and when I walked by they’d say, ‘What’s up?’ And then before I know it, I’m getting invites.”

The relaxed vibe made him feel welcome.

“When I go home,” he said, “I feel at peace.”

Eireann Dolan, who has lived in the Navy Yard neighborhood in Ward 6 and Foggy Bottom in Ward 2, said she has always had great experiences with neighbors since moving to the District in 2017.

“I suspect that had a lot more to do with the 6-2 red-bearded man who lives with me,” cracked Dolan, who is married to Sean Doolittle, ace reliever for the world champion Washington Nationals. (They got married on the Mall in 2017.)

Dolan, who works in support of LGBTQ organizations and is a big proponent of community groups and local bookstores on her lively Twitter account, said in an email that the couple’s neighbors in the District have always been “civically minded and engaged on how to improve the experiences of our neighborhoods.”

One of those efforts involved removing randomly strewn electric scooters from sidewalks.

“They became a problem for some of our neighbors who had strollers, young children, or mobility issues from age or disability,” Dolan said. “We would regularly get together to pick up scooters and move them to the side to make the sidewalks more pedestrian-friendly.”

Catherine Terry, 68, grew up near Brentwood in Ward 5 and knows most of the people on the block, many of whom have been there as long as she has. That longtime familiarity creates close bonds and a sense that everyone in the neighborhood has a stake in it.

“We greet each other in the morning and help with shoveling snow and doing errands and just looking out,” Terry said. Laughing, she added, “We used to have a few older neighbors that I thought were mean, but I was a teenager then.”

A growing body of evidence shows how much neighborhoods affect so many aspects of our lives and even how long we live, said Emily Greenfield, an associate professor of social work at Rutgers University and author of a 2014 study on relationships with neighbors, in an email. Greenfield said researchers consider relationships with neighbors an overlooked slice of people’s social networks.

“Having positive interactions with neighbors, as well as a strong sense of community more generally, are developmental assets and privileges to appreciate and enjoy,” she said.

Tony Tomelden, 53, who grew up in Prince George’s County and has lived with his family in Brookland in Ward 5 since 2002, says a common misconception about Washington is the assumption that everyone who lives here is in politics or works for the government.

“Outsiders think this is a one-trick-pony town, and it also has a reputation for being so transient,” said Tomelden, who owns Brookland’s Finest, a bar and restaurant in his neighborhood, and the Pug, a bar on H Street NE. “We’ve really moved beyond that as a city, and more and more people are staying and putting down roots. No matter where I walk, I see people I know.”

Navneet Pandher, 24, a social worker who graduated from George Washington University in Foggy Bottom and recently moved to NoMa near Union Station, said she and a neighbor in her apartment building text to let each other know they have packages. Her new neighbors, she said, are considerate and “smile when you say hello.”

“In every neighborhood I’ve lived in in Washington, people have been pretty friendly,” Pandher said.

More than 9 in 10 white residents and more than 7 in 10 black residents rated the friendliness of their neighborhoods as “excellent” or “good.” Overall, just 6 percent of respondents described their neighborhood’s friendliness as “poor.”

One friction point leading some of those interviewed to describe their neighborhoods as unfriendly has been the toll of gentrification on longtime African American residents.

Michele White, 52, lives in Ward 1 just north of the U Street corridor, the same area where she has lived since she was a young child. The neighborhood was once beset by drugs and violence. White, who is African American, is glad that era is mostly over, but feels it has been replaced by suspicion from new white neighbors in her building as the neighborhood has rapidly gentrified.

“I’m coming home, and I have my keys out. Why would you ask me who I’m coming here to visit?” White said. “No one is friendly. I used to know everyone who lived around here.”

Celena, a 24-year-old African American who lives in Shaw, also said gentrification was a source of tension in her neighborhood. She spoke on the condition that her last name not be used so she could speak freely.

“Neither group is very friendly toward each other,” she said. “There are often arguments about noise or parking, and it’s mostly between black and white people.” She is planning to move to a different part of the city.

The Post poll asking about neighborhood friendliness was conducted by telephone Nov. 12-17 among a random sample of 905 adult residents of the District. Results have an error margin of plus or minus four percentage points; the error margin is larger among demographic and regional subgroups.

Washingtonians with higher household incomes are the most likely to rate their neighbors’ friendliness positively — 95 percent of those in $200,000-or-more income households say their neighbors are friendly — while a smaller, yet still large, 73 percent majority of those with incomes less than $50,000 say the same.

And D.C. homeowners are more likely to rate their neighbors’ friendliness as positive (89 percent) than those who rent (76 percent).

Rosemary Kennedy, 86, has been living in the same Glover Park apartment in Ward 3 since 1968. Many neighbors have come and gone since then, but “people say hi to you here whether they know you or not,” Kennedy said.

She remembers when everyone had keys to each others’ apartments and took care of each others’ mail and plants. Those days have gone, but she still relies on neighbors.

“There’s a neighbor across the hall who I’ve called a couple of times because I’ve had to go to the hospital, and I feel comfortable calling her,” she said. “It’s not like it used to be, but I still consider it friendly.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news