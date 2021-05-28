Investigators concluded that Davis had a blood alcohol level of 0.13 at the time of the crash, above the legal limit of 0.08 for driving under the influence of alcohol in Maryland.
“Other contributing factors included failure to give full time and attention, failure to obey traffic control, exceeding the speed limit and operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner,” a statement about the investigation read.
Joe Turner, John Starr’s brother-in-law, said Friday that “the whole thing is sad” after learning more details from the police.
Starr was a music teacher and songwriter who played flute, bass, saxophone and an electronic wind synthesizer. He was remembered by friends and family as a patient man who came alive when he performed.
Knowing more details of the crash provided some sense of closure to the family, Turner said, but he added, “Everybody died, so what more can you do?”
“John was a fine man and everybody loved him,” Turner said. “Davis was an important figure in the education community and in Washington. She was considered a very important person. It’s a shame.”
In 2019, Davis pleaded guilty to DUI charges in Prince George’s County after she crashed her car while driving on a highway at 2 a.m. She told The Washington Post in an interview at the time that she crashed her car into the guardrail on the shoulder of the highway after she thought a speeding car was barreling toward her.
That DUI, which Davis said was her first, came to light during a bitter reelection fight for union president, one she ultimately won.
Davis grew up in D.C. and was a teacher in the school system for more than 40 years. She was elected to one of the city’s most powerful labor positions in 2013 and had spent the past year leading the 4,000-plus-member union through unprecedented school closures and efforts to reopen buildings during the pandemic. Davis was a straight-talking, old-school organizer who helped to imbue the union with a broad social-justice mandate.
Top city leaders, including Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, spoke at a celebration of Davis’s life last month at Shiloh Baptist Church in Northwest Washington.