John E. Starr Jr., 68, was stopped at a red light in his Toyota Scion when Davis struck his vehicle from behind at Route 301 and Harbour Way in Bowie. The impact flung both their vehicles more than 200 feet from the intersection. Starr, a Maryland musician who was driving back from an Easter performance at a church, died at the scene. Davis, 70, was transported to a hospital where she later died.