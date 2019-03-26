The historic lobby will retain its character as construction continues on a middle school opening in Northwest D.C. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Six years ago, school leaders in the District shuttered more than a dozen schools because of lackluster enrollment.

Now, a booming corner of the city is getting its second new middle school in recent years. The opening of the campus in Northwest reflects a strategy to bolster middle schools so families will stick around to attend public high schools.

The arrival of the campus in Takoma — the school, adjacent to Coolidge High, is part of a broader $150 million overhaul of the Coolidge campus — comes as middle schools and high schools in other neighborhoods sit with ample vacant seats.

In the Takoma, Brightwood and Manor Park neighborhoods, city leaders saw an opportunity for growth. The school system studied population trends with the D.C. Office of Planning and determined that the cluster of neighborhoods is poised for one of the biggest population growths in the city over the next seven years, bolstered by the arrival of immigrant and young affluent families.

“Our job at D.C. Public Schools is to make sure that families know that Coolidge is a good option, and the way to do that is to show good programming at” the middle school, said Shayne Wells, a school system spokesman.

[D.C. is thriving. Why do some school budgets appear to be shrinking?]

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee announced this week they are requesting the school be named Ida B. Wells Middle School in honor of the famed African American civil rights leader and investigative journalist. The D.C. Council must approve the name for the school, which will open to sixth-graders for the upcoming academic year.

The city fielded nominations for the name, and residents voted for Ida B. Wells. Author and activist James Baldwin and Paul A. Quander, a Coolidge alumnus and the city’s former deputy mayor for public safety and justice, were among name finalists.

“The perfect way to open DC’s newest middle school in Ward 4 is to name it after Ida B. Wells, a teacher and pathbreaking civil rights icon,” Bowser said in a statement. “The community chose Ida B. Wells because they knew her namesake would inspire students to make their own dreams possible through education.”

The middle school, which was carved out of the existing Coolidge structure, will serve as a pipeline to Coolidge, a school that has a dearth of students.

Most Coolidge students are considered at-risk, meaning they are homeless, their families are recipients of welfare, or they are more than a year behind in high school. The school system is opening an early-college program in Coolidge next academic year to boost enrollment. The program allows students to graduate with a high school diploma and college associate degree.

[Can a revamped Roosevelt High serve everyone in its gentrifying neighborhood?]

The opening of the school, which has been dubbed New North Middle School while it awaits a permanent name, comes just two years after the city announced it would reopen MacFarland Middle School, which closed amid declining enrollment in 2013. The school now operates with a dual-language program, which teaches core classes in Spanish. That campus is in Petworth, an area not far from Coolidge and another of the city’s growing and gentrifying neighborhoods.

MacFarland Middle has exceeded enrollment projections, according to the system, and officials say there is sufficient demand to make New North Middle School viable.

The four elementary schools that will feed into New North currently serve students in preschool through eighth grade. Starting in the upcoming academic year, the middle school grades will shift grade by grade to the new campus.

City officials hope the school will lure students who have opted out of the neighborhood school system. According to city data, only 12.9 percent of high-school-age students who live in Coolidge’s boundaries attend the school.

The removal of the sixth, seventh and eighth grades from the elementary campuses frees up space to add preschool slots at these lower schools, which are in high demand.

“The potential for Coolidge and Ida B. Wells is unbelievable,” said Frazier O’Leary, the Ward 4 representative on the D.C. State Board of Education. “Now, it’s about educating the community to make that leap to get your kids into their neighborhood schools.”

Reflecting the significant immigrant population in the neighborhood, the school will have courses for students learning English, and the principal wants a rigorous social-justice-themed track.

Chioma Oruh — a mother with two young sons at Takoma Education Campus, which will feed into the new middle school — said the city’s investment gives her hope that the middle school and Coolidge could be viable options for her children, who have special education needs. Oruh attended Takoma Education Campus 25 years ago as a child but did not go to Coolidge.

[Banneker to relocate to Shaw Junior High, but neighborhood parents push back]

“The middle school gives it all a fresh start, a new reputation,” Oruh said. “Coolidge has been problematic for a long time. . . . I am hoping that the middle school can zoom in on some of the gaps.”

The Takoma and Brightwood neighborhoods are not the only communities calling for new middle schools. In Ward 3 — a largely high-income swath of the city in upper Northwest — the largest middle school exceeds capacity, and parents have beseeched the city to open another school to meet demand.

In Shaw, parents are waging a campaign for a stand-alone middle school to serve the booming neighborhood.

Julie Lawson, president of the Parent Teacher Association at Whittier Education Campus, which will feed into the new middle school, said she is pleased that city officials listened to the community and incorporated its feedback when designing the campus.

“Our middle school is so small, and the kind of extracurriculars you can offer in a school that size is so small,” Lawson said. “This will have more. And the community wanted a rigorous program, and this will have that.”

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news