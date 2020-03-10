The closure on Monday is meant “to provide an opportunity for staff to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school(s) closure,” Fairfax officials posted on Twitter.

Teachers will still be required to come to work, where they will undergo training on how to conduct classes online, Superintendent Scott Brabrand wrote in a letter to families Tuesday. All extracurricular activities — except for the middle school after-school program, which he said was canceled — will proceed as usual Monday, he wrote in the letter.

“We strongly encourage our families to stay informed and stay calm,” Brabrand wrote.

In nearby Alexandria, a handful of staff members and students in the public school system began self-quarantining Tuesday evening after coming into contact with people who have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Alexandria City Public Schools said.

No students or staff members in the system — which serves about 16,000 children — have been diagnosed with coronavirus, spokeswoman Helen Lloyd said Tuesday night. The number of individuals entering quarantine is fewer than a dozen. They are affiliated with at least three campuses, all of which will have a deep cleaning overnight, Lloyd said.

The three schools will open as usual Wednesday morning, Lloyd said, and families on each campus have been notified of the cleaning measures. She said officials are not considering a districtwide closure at this time.

School officials are trying to determine whether members in the self-quarantine group interacted with other students and staff members at their schools before entering quarantine, Lloyd said.

“Anyone who has come into contact with anyone confirmed with coronavirus should contact the Alexandria Health Department,” officials wrote in an email to families announcing the self-quarantining on Tuesday.

Some of the individuals entering quarantine — which will last for two weeks — had contact with coronavirus patients, including infected individuals at Christ Church, Georgetown in the District, according to Lloyd. Others are self-quarantining because they recently visited foreign countries or traveled on cruise ships, Lloyd said.

The individuals all came forward on their own — most of them to health officials — to identify themselves as needing quarantine, Lloyd said, and the school system was notified of the cases Tuesday.

In the District, three students who attend Stoddert Elementary in Northwest Washington and their families have self-quarantined because they attended Christ Church, according to D.C. Public Schools.

Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee wrote a letter to Stoddert families Tuesday assuring them there is no immediate risk to other students and staff at the school.

“We recognize that individual members of our school community may meet DC Health’s criteria and should be following the guidance for isolation,” he said. “At this time, there is no indication of immediate risk to other students and staff at Stoddert and we will continue to operate normally.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 22 reported cases of coronavirus in the Washington region, eight of them in Virginia. One of the state’s eight patients — a U.S. Marine who lives at Marine Corps Base Quantico — is a Fairfax County resident, although school officials say no information has surfaced to suggest he came into contact with students or staffers.

Brabrand, the Fairfax superintendent, wrote in a message to parents over the weekend that military officials told the school system the Marine has no connection to Fairfax schools.

Fairfax County spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said Monday that the Virginia Department of Health is conducting “contact investigations throughout the community,” including within the school system.

“To this point,” she said, “the health department has not communicated direct connections to illness” with the school system.

Nonetheless, some disgruntled parents launched an online petition a few days ago demanding that the school system shut its doors in light of the county’s confirmed coronavirus cases. The petition, titled “Close FCPS,” had earned about 200 signatures as of Tuesday night.

The school system’s tweet announcing its planned closure garnered over 1,000 likes and hundreds of retweets within minutes of its posting. Some users replied to express relief, others to wish the school system would remain shuttered for the entire week — and one to note she was grateful her physics test had been postponed.

Brabrand said in an interview that during the Monday training, educators will discuss shifting classes online for elementary and middle school students, whose material may prove difficult to convey in a virtual setting. Staffers will also strategize to ensure that all Fairfax families have Internet access, and that students who rely on free and reduced-price meals can continue to pick up meals.

The Fairfax County coronavirus patient prompted him to hold the day of training, Brabrand said, though he remains hopeful the school system will not need to close its doors long-term due to the coronavirus. He will make that decision only if he receives a recommendation from the Health Department, he said.

“There’s no substitute for face-to-face instruction,” he said. But “it’s our collective commitment to rise to the challenge that covid-19 is presenting us.”

Fairfax County is one of the first school districts in Virginia to shut its doors in response to the virus. Four schools in the District closed their doors for one day this week in response to concerns over the virus.