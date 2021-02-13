The letter, signed by Kimberly M. Richey, then Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, cited press reports indicating “that while the district has declined to provide in-person instruction to students with disabilities, it nevertheless opened its schools to in–person child-care for general education students.”
In addition, Richey wrote, the civil rights division “is concerned that the district has failed to provide a ‘free appropriate public education’ (FAPE) to each qualified student with a disability as required by federal law and denied students with disabilities equal access to education.”
Richie emphasized in her letter that “initiating a directed investigation in no way indicates that a violation exists.”
Fairfax County schools spokesperson Lucy Caldwell said the school system asked for follow-up information from the Education Department after receiving the letter so that FCPS could conduct its own investigation. Caldwell said Saturday that the department has not yet provided any additional information.
The Education Department did not respond to a Washington Post query asking if they plan to continue the investigation which began in the final two weeks of President Trump’s administration.