More on the pandemic school year

How schools are experiencing the pandemic:

K-12: Hopes, fears as schools open | Florida governor faces revolt over masks | FAQ on masks in schools | Poll finds barriers to vaccinating more teens

Other DMV news: FAQ on masks, teacher vaccines and quarantines | Reunions, tough goodbyes as Fairfax County schools open | D.C. scrambles to vaccinate students

Higher education: On campus, a second year under pandemic’s shadow | Faculty worries | Colleges split on vaccine mandates | Supreme Court won’t block Indiana University mandate | On-campus tours return

Tell us how school reopening is going: Parents, guardians and teachers | Students