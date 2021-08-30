Students who join any other activity that requires a physical — a category that includes step team and dance team, as well as out-of-season workouts and practices — will also have to provide proof of vaccination, Fairfax officials said.
In a news release, Superintendent Scott Brabrand called vaccination of students a key step to ensuring that children can learn in-person without disruption this year.
“The majority of pauses to instruction for our high school students come as a result of exposure during athletic activities,” Brabrand said in a statement. “These pauses impact participation in activities and in-person learning while the Fairfax County Health Department investigates and determines close contacts and next steps.”
The vaccine mandate will affect students participating in basketball, gymnastics, cheerleading, indoor and outdoor track and field, swim and dive, wrestling, rifle, baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and crew, according to Fairfax spokeswoman Julie Moult.
Fairfax reopened for face-to-face instruction for the vast majority of its roughly 180,000 students last week. Since the first day of school, Aug. 23, the school system has reported 116 student cases of the coronavirus and 19 confirmed cases among staff members, according to a Fairfax tracking website.
A spokeswoman did not immediately answer a question Monday asking how many Fairfax students and staffers had entered quarantine.