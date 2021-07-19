The Fairfax County Parents Association — an advocacy group that formed during the pandemic to push for reopening schools — has gathered more than 5,000 signatures on a petition to recall board member Elaine Tholen, according to Rory Cooper, a signatory and parent who helped with the recall effort. That crosses a threshold and means the recall petition will now go before a circuit court, where a Virginia judge will decide if a trial is warranted, according to Cooper.