Board members did not seriously dispute the decision Tuesday during a virtual meeting, although some lamented it as an unfortunate necessity. But members criticized the way Fairfax officials communicated the switch to the public — and some took issue with how the board learned about it.

“That certainly came as a surprise to the board; you had notified us at about 11 o’clock [Monday] morning,” board member Megan McLaughlin said. She added that Brabrand did not discuss pausing in-person learning at a meeting held four days prior.

Another board member, Karen Corbett Sanders, asked whether school staff members checked with the Fairfax County Health Department before deciding to hit pause on face-to-face learning; Brabrand said they did. Some members also argued that Fairfax needs to make its decision-making criteria — the health metrics it uses to make reopening choices — clearer and more comprehensible to families.

“We do a much better job communicating to the public [about snow days],” board member Karl Frisch said.

In response, Brabrand, assisted by staffers, outlined how Fairfax is relying on data points including the number of new cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate from tests measured across seven consecutive calendar days. The school system is also factoring in its ability to implement key transmission mitigation strategies including mask-wearing, social distancing and cleaning.

“Everyone wants it simple, and we’re looking at the health guidance, and the health guidance is complex,” Brabrand said.

Fairfax is among a rising tide of Washington-area school systems that are shifting back to online-only learning as cases spike — D.C., Maryland and Virginia have cumulatively set caseload records every day for the past two weeks. On Monday, Virginia’s Manassas Park City Schools voted to switch to virtual instruction for all students starting next week; on Tuesday, Maryland’s Wicomico County Public Schools said it would return to all-virtual learning on Wednesday.

At the Fairfax meeting, board member Rachna Sizemore Heizer said many constituents are asking her why the school system did not send more students back to school earlier in the fall. Fairfax has so far brought back about 8,000 children, mostly little ones, special-ed students and those enrolled in career and technical classes. These students will continue learning in person for now, although Fairfax is monitoring health metrics and could switch to online-only instruction.

Sizemore Heizer pointed out that the county saw a lower caseload earlier in the fall, one that appeared to satisfy the reopening health conditions Brabrand had outlined. She asked why the school system did not act more aggressively at that time.

The superintendent said Fairfax was unable to establish its reopening criteria until mid-September — after online school had started — because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not provide guidance until Sept. 15.

“Some of the tools that we’ve begged, as superintendents, to have, came from the CDC late,” Brabrand said. “That did have an impact.”

Another board member, Melanie K. Meren, noted that the end of the semester is rapidly approaching. She asked Brabrand to “be honest” and say how likely it really is that students get back inside schools before winter break.

“I’m not ready to rule out returning some groups prior to winter break, but I can’t say today 100 percent that that’s going to happen,” he said.

Meren said students and teachers are suffering as online school continues and reopening plans fail.