The 15 days mark a wide variety of religious holidays, including Three Kings’ Day, Orthodox Christmas and Eid al-Adha. Also included on the list are the four holidays originally recommended as additions to the calendar by a Fairfax County Public Schools task force: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Diwali and Eid al-Fitr.

The school system is issuing regulations that will bar schools from assigning graded work or assessments on these 15 days and from holding events including field trips, school pictures, assemblies, sporting events, back-to-school nights, auditions, tryouts and proms. Schools must also refrain from scheduling tests and quizzes directly after the 15 days, so students will not have to balance studying with religious observances. And the district will be barred from holding countywide events such as graduations, the first day of school, centralized testing or professional development activities on these days.

The adopted calendar shifts spring break so that it does not overlap with any religious observance, including Good Friday. And it sets up a review system that will require school calendars to be checked by staffers at the school, regional and central-office level, to make sure no prohibited activities are scheduled on observance days.

“This is a step in getting better,” Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand said, adding that it “seeks to respect and honor the plurality of religious and cultural observances in our county.”

The board was deeply divided over the calendar, approved in a 7-to-5 vote toward the end of a nearly six-hour meeting that often grew contentious. Close to midnight, some board members attempted to pass an amendment that would have modified the calendar to insert days off for four religious holidays: Yom Kippur, Eid al-Fitr, Diwali and Good Friday. That motion narrowly failed, 7 to 5.

Members who supported the calendar called it an interim measure, necessary to allow Fairfax to plan for the next school year, and vowed they would change the calendar more significantly for future years. Toward that goal, the board voted to direct the superintendent to come up with a new “calendar development process” that clearly sets priorities, defines the roles of staffers and the school board in formulating a calendar and “creates a robust community engagement process.”

The calendar issue has roiled the Northern Virginia district of 180,000 since early February, when board members first considered adding four holidays to the school calendar. It did so at the recommendation of a task force on religious observances that began its work in 2019 to identify ways Fairfax could be more inclusive when it comes to “policies and practices regarding religious holidays.”

But the board ultimately rejected the idea of the four additions. Partly on the advice of legal counsel, members noted that schools have to provide secular rationales for giving days off for religious observances, which often means pointing to absence data. Fairfax did not see sufficient levels of student and staff absenteeism on the four religious holidays to justify shutting down schools, according to this argument.

Also, board members were concerned that proposed calendars including the four holidays would cut down on instruction time for students at a moment when the pandemic has caused many children to fall behind academically. There was also concern that the calendars shifted summer vacation in a way that limited support staffers’ ability to work second jobs to supplement their income.

In early March, the school board directed Brabrand to go back to the drawing board and develop another calendar, in addition to three he had already drafted. The result of his efforts was “Calendar D,” which was approved late Thursday.

Apart from adding the observance days, this calendar is “designed to minimize disruption to instruction,” Fairfax officials wrote in a news release, by keeping every academic quarter to a similar length and aligning the end of the third quarter with college grade requirements for high school seniors. It sets the first day of school as Aug. 23 and the last day as June 10 — an end date meant to allow staffers to pursue summer employment opportunities earlier in the year.

And it allows employees up to 16 hours of time off for religious or cultural observances — not subject to the approval of higher-ups, as was the case previously — although they will have to make up the hours.

The superintendent said his staff identified the 15 observance days by looking through Fairfax attendance data to find any day on which student or staff observances exceeded the average at least once over the past five years.

By doing this, Fairfax ensured its calendar “complies with legal requirements that require school districts to have a secular reason, such as excessive absenteeism, that would impact operations behind the designation of any holiday,” the school said in its news release.

The superintendent argued that sticking strictly to observance days represents a marked improvement over holding religious holidays just for some students. Under the new system, Brabrand said, school officials are not put in the position of deciding what level of student and staff absenteeism is necessary for a religious celebration to move from “Observance” to “Holiday” status — to count as sufficiently important to shutter schools.

“Well, what’s the cutoff?” he asked the board Thursday. “And what does that mean to those who are getting the [Holiday label] or the [Observance label]?”

Several board members spoke vehemently against Calendar D. They cited their own alienating experiences as students of minority faiths. Some grew emotional.

Board member Laura Jane Cohen (Springfield) said she has sometimes told her children to “go along to get along” when they have faced harassment for being Jewish.

“The message to my children was that your religion is not worth standing up for, and I cannot fix that now, but I can be part of helping our students and staff stop swallowing who they are,” Cohen said, starting to cry. “I will not vote for this calendar tonight,” she said.

Member Rachna Sizemore Heizer (At Large) criticized arguments that it would be unfair to add four religious holidays to the Fairfax calendar because that would amount to favoring certain religions over the others.

“People keep saying they don’t want to choose — ‘How can we choose?’ — and yet we’ve already chosen by giving off two weeks for Christmas,” she said, referring to winter break. She called the adopted calendar “othering,” saying it forces students of certain faiths to take time off on days that their peers are still attending school.

“For Christmas, nobody is othered, nobody has to take it off, we are all the same,” Sizemore Heizer said. “There is a trauma that comes from being othered. I know — I have lived it since I was 5 years old.”

The decision drew immediate criticism from faith leaders.

On Friday, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington wrote a letter to the Jewish community in the D.C. area calling Fairfax’s calendar decision “deeply disappointing.”

“We hoped that meaningful progress was finally within reach after years of struggling with [Fairfax] over unfair treatment of Jewish students forced to miss school on our holidays, endure inappropriate Christmas-related activities, and bear the brunt of increasing incidents of anti-Semitism,” the letter said.

The leaders of the council vowed in the letter that they will continue petitioning Fairfax until it adopts a calendar that is “inclusive, equitable [and] accommodates the needs of minority faith communities.”

Many school board members who voted to adopt the calendar emphasized Friday that they see their work as far from done. They would like to see future calendars encompass a wider range of faiths, they said.

Board member Karen Corbett Sanders (Mount Vernon) said the debate has caused her to view giving two weeks off for Christmas as “excessive.” She said she would gladly consider shrinking that vacation time and instead rededicating some of those days off to holidays from other religions.

Still, she and others said the board had to adopt Calendar D this week in part because it represented the best option available and the school board was running up against an immovable deadline. The board simply had to approve a 2021-2022 school-year calendar so staffers, teachers and students can start to plan, members said.

Tamara Derenak Kaufax (Lee), who voted for the calendar, said she can understand opponents’ frustration: She is Orthodox Christian, her husband is Jewish, and their children have often been forced to choose between their religion and participating in school functions, she said. Her daughter has also faced antisemitism, Derenak Kaufax said.