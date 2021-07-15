But the school system appeared to rally in the next school year, as Brabrand oversaw the return of nearly half of the student body to in-person learning. Grades improved too, after the school system adopted adjustments — such as replacing F’s with “No Mark” designations — meant to help compensate students for the difficulties of the pandemic. The superintendent has promised repeatedly that fall 2021 will see all students back in classrooms five days a week, with only children who can prove a medical need allowed to learn remotely. Brabrand will oversee that transition in his last year as superintendent.