In the first, students will receive “virtual, interactive instruction” four days each week, and they will never set foot on campus. In the second, students will attend school for at least two “full days” of instruction inside school buildings and participate in independent study and work on the remaining days. That will still leave some working parents scrambling for child-care for three days a week.

“Our first preference, of course, remains 100 percent in-person learning … however, based on current health data, that seems unlikely,” Superintendent Scott Brabrand wrote in the email. “In developing this plan, our first priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff.”

For those who do choose to enter schools, “social and physical distancing recommendations” will be followed in classrooms, on buses and in all shared spaces, Brabrand wrote. That means students and staffers will remain six feet apart. That will reduce capacity inside school buildings — which is why, Brabrand wrote, the option for in-person school is currently limited to two days of instruction each week.

Depending on how many families choose full-time virtual education, Brabrand wrote, the school may be able to offer more than two days of face-to-face teaching.

Regardless, one day each week will be set aside to allow teachers to plan and give extra support to students who need it, according to the email. The school system is also exploring ways it can give “increased in-person or synchronous instruction” to special education students and English language learners, Brabrand wrote.

He promised to release more information about Fairfax’s reopening plans in coming weeks, as administrators continue to finesse the details. He also vowed that teachers will be surveyed for their preferences on how best to return to school.

Fairfax is one of the first districts in Virginia to release specific, detailed plans for the fall. Nearby Loudoun County Public Schools last week announced a tentative plan that would permit its 84,000 students to learn in-person two days a week, while spending three days learning virtually at home.

The Fairfax announcement also comes after a troubled rollout of online learning last semester, in which the school system suffered privacy breaches, online harassment and multiple technical failures. The fiasco ultimately led to the resignation of the school system’s longtime information technology chief. In the waning weeks of the semester, Fairfax appeared to find a solution — which partly involved switching some functions of online learning to the Google Classroom platform — that worked well for many teachers and students. But some frustrated parents had already chosen to pull their students from the system, and the previous difficulties may complicate some families’ enrollment decision for next year.

Brabrand wrote that, if the state of Virginia moves beyond Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening process, the school may be able to bring everyone back into the buildings on a “full-time, pre-COVID basis.” The state is currently in Phase 2 but could move into Phase 3 this month, which would allow for gatherings of up to 250 people and would reopen child-care services.

“But until that time, we believe the back to school model described in this letter — while not a perfect solution — best addresses the concerns and desires we have heard,” Brabrand wrote, “about reopening schools in a safe and responsible manner.”

