“So, boys and girls,” Knight asked, “how many of you remember a game from two years ago called ‘Just Like Me?’ ”
Most of them looked puzzled. One boy piped up to explain: The last time he played that game, he said, he was in the first grade. So of course he didn’t really remember it.
This — a little awkward, a little hopeful — was part of the first day of the fall semester Monday in Fairfax County Public Schools as major Northern Virginia systems start bringing children back for a year that administrators across the state have promised will consist of normal, five-days-a-week of face-to-face instruction.
Fairfax, whose 188,000 students make it the largest district in Virginia, is returning the vast majority of its student body to bricks-and-mortar classrooms. After more than 18 months of online learning for many, Fairfax is allowing only students who can prove a medical need to learn online this year.
For some students, Monday represented their first time inside a school building in more than a year and a half. For others, it was their first time ever inside a school.
There were small stumbles. Students across Fairfax’s dozens of campuses struggled to find their classrooms, wandering the hallways after the bell. Neighborhoods struggled to readjust to the morning crush of cars as parents dropped off their children in long-unused kiss-and-ride loops.
But Knight did not panic: She walked her children through the rules of “Just Like Me” and told them not to worry. Pretty soon the children were taking turns stepping in the center of the circle and sharing something they liked. If their peers agreed, they yelled out, “Just like me!” and stepped toward the center of the circle, too.
One student shared that she liked guinea pigs. Another girl said she liked cats. Still another liked gymnastics.
Then someone said “I like school,” and the whole group rushed at once to the center of the rug, raising their hands and screaming, “Just like me!” “Just like me!” “Just like me!”