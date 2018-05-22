Fairfax County Public Schools has temporarily halted the use of motorized room partitions after a 9-year-old boy was fatally injured last week when he was caught between one of the par­titions and a wall in his elementary school gym.

Schools Superintendent Scott Bra­brand imposed a moratorium on the use of the doors Sunday night, schools spokesman John Torre said in an email.

The ban will remain in place “until further guidance is provided to the schools” on the doors, which are usually found in gyms, cafeterias and on stages, Torre said.

[Boy, 9, dies in accident involving motorized room partition at his Fairfax school]

The boy, Wesley Lipicky, became pinned after he and a teacher at Franconia Elementary School simultaneously pressed a button to operate the partition, Fairfax police said.

The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Friday, while the boy was in a county-run after-school program called School Age Child Care, officials said. He suffered traumatic head injuries and was pronounced dead at Inova Fairfax Hospital on Friday night.

Police said in statement Saturday that no charges are expected “in this tragic case.”

Torre, the schools spokesman, said Monday that the employee involved in the incident was placed on leave.

Torre said the school system is conducting an investigation that will include a review of safety procedures “to ensure the safe operation of this equipment.”