“How are you doing?” she asked the boy. “I’m so glad you’re here. I’m going to take a picture and send it to your mom, so she can see you’re safe and learning.”

He posed jauntily as she raised her iPhone.

But in another classroom around the corner, disaster had struck: A sobbing student had ripped off his blue surgical mask and fallen to the floor, pounding his fists in frustration. His teacher, Sophie Choi, pulled her own mask more tightly across her face and knelt beside him, attempting to coax him back on his feet and into his protective gear.

AD

AD

“Your mask,” she said, holding it out.

Bucknell Elementary School, like the vast majority of Fairfax County Public Schools buildings, had been shuttered since March. But on Tuesday, the Northern Virginia school district of 186,000 took its first major steps toward reopening, welcoming roughly 8,000 students — mostly young children with disabilities and high-schoolers enrolled in career and technical education classes — back to campus for at least one day of in-person instruction each week.

At Bucknell, that meant roughly 25 kids were learning in-person on Tuesday. Eventually, approximately 100 students will return, Peterson said, representing 40 percent of the student body. (Sixty percent have decided to continue remote-only learning.)

AD

They will form part of a wave of Fairfax children returning to school over the next month under a plan laid out by Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand. The school system will return thousands more students every seven days or so, prioritizing those with learning disabilities and those whose first language is not English. The timeline calls for all children whose families choose it to resume some in-person instruction by mid-March.

AD

Nearby Loudoun County Public Schools also began returning children to school under a similar plan on Tuesday. That district is also prioritizing vulnerable learners: Over the course of this week, it will return roughly 15,000 students including children with disabilities, English-language learners, and preschool through fifth-graders. Like Fairfax, Loudoun — which enrolls 81,000 — is promising to return all students who choose it for several days a week of face-to-face learning by mid-March.

Brabrand, who spent Tuesday morning stopping by reopened schools, said what he wants “is for our students to feel as normal as possible again, as soon as possible.” He described the reopening as “a moment of hope and of excitement” — but also a moment facilitated by extensive planning and preparatory work, including purchasing protective equipment, training staff and rethinking school layouts.

AD

The radically altered landscape of the two elementary schools he visited Tuesday bore him out: Tape dotted the floor to direct the flow of traffic. Signs and more tape reminded students and staffers to stay six feet apart. Play areas had been converted to break rooms for employees, with couches and chairs set six feet apart. A cafeteria was now a staff workroom, sometimes used to train educators on how to teach kids through the “concurrent” model, which calls for the simultaneous instruction of in-person and remote students.

Teachers wore protective suits of blue gauze, masks, plastic gloves and transparent face shields. So did custodial workers, who passed through mostly empty hallways at regular intervals, wiping down the walls. All the children, no matter how young, donned either blue surgical masks or face shields. Almost everywhere, the air smelled faintly of disinfectant.

Just walking into the Key Center, a Fairfax school that serves students with severe disabilities and the first place Brabrand visited, was more challenging than it used to be. Entering school buildings nowadays requires a temperature check and completion of a form that asks whether visitors have experienced covid-19 symptoms or come into contact with covid-19 patients.

AD

AD

“How long does it take a superintendent to sign in?” Brabrand quipped to Key Center Principal Ann Smith, who laughed. “Too long!”

A floor below, Krista Williams, who teaches high-schoolers with disabilities, was guiding her students through a morning meeting. Her half-dozen charges, most of them in wheelchairs, sat at tables behind transparent barriers.

They were accompanied by masked aides, who prompted them with pictures or symbols when their attention seemed to wander. When the teenagers fidgeted with their face coverings, the aides were quick to yank them back up.

After playing a video of someone reading the Pledge of Allegiance, Williams circled her classroom with a sign reading, “Morning Meeting.” She stopped at each table to make sure every student understood what was happening.



AD

“It’s morning meeting! Do you want to say ‘Hello’ or ‘Good morning’ today?” she asked a boy named Karam, speaking with a microphone to make herself heard through her mask and several layers of plastic barriers.

Key Center serves some of Fairfax’s highest-needs children, who benefit immensely from hands-on instruction, Smith said. A portion of Key’s student body returned for in-person learning briefly in October, she said, but the program shut down around winter break because of spiking coronavirus cases.

AD

Smith said she is thrilled to see her kids back in classrooms. Roughly 40 percent have opted to return, she said, and will receive four days of in-person teaching each week, while the remaining 60 percent will remain virtual. Smith split her teacher workforce to accommodate this: 40 percent of teachers are coming back to teach the in-person kids, while 60 percent will remotely instruct virtual learners.

AD

“My concern going forward is keeping our students and staff safe,” Smith said.

Over at Bucknell, Sophie Choi — who instructs pre-kindergartners with autism — did not raise her voice to the maskless, tantrum-throwing student.

Instead, she silently raised the boy up and stood him gently on two legs. She slipped his blue surgical mask back over his ears. She slid it down to cover his mouth.

“Yes, you’re calm,” Choi told him. “Yes, you’ve got a mask on. Yes, you can breathe.”