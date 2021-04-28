This was fifth-grade math and science class at Centreville Elementary School.
“We’re going to walk around and look for the Fibonacci number sequence,” Ninde told the fifth-graders. Remote learners, she said, would walk around outside near their homes. Everyone should examine the plants they see: “If there are three petals, write down ‘3,’ then look for 5, 8 — the numbers that make the golden ratio of nature.”
At the same time, just out of sight through a copse of trees, a first-grade class sat under a white tent listening to their teacher explain what Earth Day is and how everyone has a responsibility to protect Mother Nature. Nia Manoleras, facing 13 kids seated on tree stumps or collapsible stools spaced six feet apart, asked her students to look up and tell her what they saw.
“TREES!” the kids chorused. Manoleras asked if humans should chop down trees.
“No,” said Jason Paige, 6. “We should plant every tree.”
This is what education may look like for thousands of children in Virginia’s largest school system at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand has promised he will offer five days of in-person learning to the vast majority of his 180,000 students next fall, after more than a year during which most children learned mostly online. But the need to follow social distancing guidelines — and some parents’ lingering discomfort with Fairfax’s safety measures — threatens that goal.
Fairfax is touting outdoor classrooms as one of its solutions.
Since the start of this academic year, Fairfax has been piloting outdoor learning at five schools, asking educators to hold lessons beneath 20-by-30 foot white tents with detachable sides.
Classes at these schools met outside — when weather permitted — over the course of the year as Fairfax slowly phased more and more children from virtual to in-person schooling, ultimately bringing back about half of the student body.
The idea was to expand classroom capacity and to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus, given that studies show transmission is much less likely outdoors. And after a successful run this year, the program will be greatly expanded this fall, Brabrand told members of the school board at a recent meeting.
As of late April, Fairfax had purchased a total of 215 tents, each costing around $4,300. Funding comes from $2 million of county pandemic relief money the school system set aside specifically for outdoor classroom installations. Now the Fairfax facilities team is working with employees at schools throughout the county to figure out where and how to build outdoor learning spaces, incorporating the tents.
Brabrand said he believes outdoor classrooms are one of the best ways the school system can persuade all families to return their children to in-person learning. And he hopes outdoor learning will stick around far longer than the coronavirus does.
“Even when the pandemic is over,” Brabrand said in a statement, “I see an important place in FCPS’s culture for learning in the great outdoors.”
Centreville Elementary was a natural choice to take part in Fairfax’s fall pilot of outdoor learning, Principal Josh Douds said in an interview. His predecessor as principal — Dwayne Young — was interested in outdoor education, Douds said, so the school has for a decade hosted two permanent outdoor classrooms, consisting of whiteboards encased in plexiglass and set before a row of tree-stump seats.
Any class was welcome to use the spaces as often as they liked, said Douds, who worked at Centreville as a teacher before becoming principal four years ago. The school also has a long-running tradition of raising trout each year and then taking children on a spring trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains to release the fish into the wild.
“Outdoor schooling,” Douds said, “is in our DNA.”
So when administrators asked Douds last fall if Centreville was interested in joining Fairfax’s outdoor learning pilot, his answer was never in doubt. Fairfax provided a large, white permanent tent. Relying in part on school funding and in part on money raised by the parent-teacher association, Douds purchased two pop-up tents to supplement the permanent ones, to be erected in case of bad weather.
And a handful of parents, kids and teachers — plus Douds and his own children — came together on a weekend to hammer together new weatherproof whiteboards. Altogether Centreville installed 16 outdoor classrooms in fields and small forests around its campus, all of which have been in use since November, when some young children and students with disabilities first headed back to campus.
Over the course of the spring, Centreville has returned roughly half of its student body at all grade levels to in-person learning. Every one of the approximately 450 children who are back on campus participates in an outdoor classroom for some portion of each week, Douds said.
But the outdoor program also accommodates remote learners. Centreville teachers carry portable WiFi hotspots to every outdoor classroom, so they can get online and stream lessons live to their virtual students. And Centreville’s teachers underwent professional training to learn how to best reach all kids while teaching outside and still take advantage of the opportunity to incorporate nature into lessons. (Many had already taken some version of this before the pandemic.)
Douds was already a fan of outdoor learning, but results during the pandemic have been fantastic, he said. Teachers are more comfortable outdoors, saying they feel less likely to fall ill with the virus. Children are more focused.
“Kids are just happier outside,” Douds said. “And being outside, with the fresh air blowing, calmed everyone.”
On a recent Thursday morning, first-grade student Yahya Ghriep, 6, could feel the air blowing on his cheeks — a brisk wind that caused other children under the white tent to shiver in their jackets.
But Yahya, wearing a mask, was disappointed because the wind failed to disperse the seeds clustered on the dandelion he had just plucked from the floor of his classroom. Sucking in a breath that filled his cheeks, he blew as hard as he could.
Teacher Manoleras clapped her hands together and asked the rest of the class to look at Yahya.
“Yahya found this and wanted to blow on it,” Manoleras told the first-graders. “Now what do you think would happen if he did? What do seeds do?”
“MAKE NEW PLANTS!” the kids yelled almost in unison.
She nodded and asked them to picture seeds blowing everywhere in the world, carried by the thoughtless wind. She asked them to picture a green globe, covered in trees.
Yahya picked another dandelion. He blew even harder.