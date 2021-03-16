The superintendent also noted that his Northern Virginia school system is preparing to maintain less than six feet of distance between students and teachers come fall. Brabrand said he assumes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon release updated guidelines recommending three feet of separation as the ideal distance inside schools and that Fairfax has already begun sketching out what schools would look like under that requirement.

Even at three feet, Brabrand said, it will be difficult to send every Fairfax student back inside school buildings. But, he added, he is determined to make it work. Brabrand pointed to the fact that the county’s most vulnerable students — low-income children, children whose first language is not English and children with disabilities — have struggled the most in the era of online learning.

“We have an equity imperative to have all of our students back in person in the ’21-’22 school year,” Brabrand said with emotion, his voice growing loud. “It’s time to return normal to Fairfax County Public Schools, or as near normal as we can.”

He also released a flood of announcements about the end of the school year, declaring that Fairfax will significantly soften its fourth-quarter grading policies and will host a massively expanded, in-person summer school program for children who are failing their classes. Fairfax is also hoping to hold in-person graduation for this year’s high school seniors, Brabrand said.

And he gave an update on Fairfax’s efforts to transition about 109,000 students and teachers to a few days a week of in-person learning over the past month. That phasing-in program is wrapping up this week, as Fairfax sends roughly 27,500 third- through sixth-graders back into classrooms, where they are joining peers of all ages.

About 90 percent of Fairfax’s 15,000 teachers have returned to teach in person, according to spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell. Brabrand said Tuesday that an overwhelming majority of staffers who requested the vaccine have received it, although he did not give specific numbers.

Overall, Brabrand called the return effort a major success: He and his staff noted that in-school transmission of the virus, as well as levels of infection among students and teachers, have remained negligible since Fairfax began sending children back inside buildings.

Between Jan. 26 and March 15, Fairfax saw 0.2 percent of returned staff and students who reported contracting the coronavirus. A total of 19 cases of transmission took place inside schools during that time period, staffers told the school board Tuesday, affecting 0.02 percent of the in-person children and teachers.

The superintendent attributed those low levels of infection to the district’s safety protocols, including mask-wearing, distancing and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of school spaces.

“Our mitigation measures are working,” Brabrand said. “I want all of you to know in this community that Fairfax County Public Schools are safe.”

Grades improve for many, but challenges remain

In another bright spot, Brabrand said, students’ academic performance is looking up.

Fairfax drew national headlines late last year after the school system revealed that the percentage of middle and high school students earning F’s had jumped by 83 percent since schools shut down last March, when the coronavirus began spreading across the country. The spike in poor marks was steepest among students with disabilities, those for whom English is a second language and for students of color, especially Hispanic children — as has been the case nationwide.

But in Fairfax’s second academic quarter, middle and high school marks improved across the board: The percentage of A’s and B’s rose, while the percentage of D’s and F’s decreased. That increase was consistent across all racial groups. Overall, roughly 22 percent of Fairfax children saw their grades improve, while 15 percent saw a decline.

There was only one group for whom little progress was observed: those whose first language is not English, a cohort known as English learners. Their grades did not improve as much as was hoped and needed, Fairfax staffers said Tuesday.

In a bid to reach these students — and others who continue to struggle — the school system plans increased in-person learning later this semester and educational opportunities this summer.

Fairfax is working to identify children who are not passing their classes or who are experiencing significant social or emotional distress, said Chief Academic Officer Sloan Presidio. After spring break, these students could begin learning in person more often than their peers, coming to campus three to four times a week.

Fairfax teachers have also been given new translation software that allows them to message families in their native languages and translates parents’ replies into English, Presidio said.

Moreover, come summer, every school will offer some form of in-person summer learning, Presidio said. Elementary and middle schools will host programs focusing on math and literacy in July, while high schools will offer “credit recovery” — effectively allowing students to retake classes they failed — in June, July and August.

Officials will contact families whose students are eligible in coming weeks, Presidio said.

And Fairfax is taking more immediate steps to boost students’ academic performance: This year, final exam scores will be counted only if they raise students’ grades. Students will be allowed to choose a pass option, rather than a letter grade, in up to two classes. And, for high school credit-bearing courses, any students who earn an F will see their grade transformed to NM, which stands for “no mark.”

A board member asked Brabrand to respond to charges that these policies — coupled with grading relaxations Fairfax adopted last year — are facilitating grade inflation. The superintendent argued that the changes are actually helping repair long-standing academic inequities.

“We’ve given out zeros for years at our high schools that were inequitable, disproportionate, that buried kids alive,” Brabrand said. “This pandemic finally brought their voices out, as they were crying in the wilderness for help.”

'We need them back five days'

One of the biggest obstacles Fairfax faces is persuading families to return, Brabrand said — especially families of color. As of March, 53 percent of the entire student body is remaining virtual. And hesitancy is steepest for Asian families: Just 27 percent picked in-person class. Rates are also low for Black families, 37 percent of whom chose in-person schooling. By contrast, 57 percent of White families and 52 percent of Hispanic families selected in-person education.

There are also those who registered for in-person learning this spring but have yet to actually show up. Fairfax officials estimate that roughly 2 percent of students who registered for in-person learning have so far failed to show up, although they are still in the process of contacting families to understand why.

Brabrand said families of color may be less trusting of Fairfax’s safety protocols because their communities have been hit hardest by the coronavirus. He said it is the school system’s job to help begin to repair that trauma and change their minds.

“We need them back five days,” he said.

Not all the lingering effects of the virus are negative, however. Brabrand said Tuesday that the switch to online learning has left Fairfax with some tools, tactics and technologies that could prove useful after the pandemic.

In particular, he would like to keep some form of “concurrent” teaching, which asks educators to simultaneously reach in-person and remote students.

“We’ve given out vanilla, chocolate and strawberry for 45 years, and now it’s about really looking at what are the other options, the other flavors we can give kids that will keep them really engaged,” he said.

The superintendent closed his speech to the board with a plea to the families who left Fairfax for other school systems amid the pandemic.

Fairfax shrank by more than 8,700 students between last year and this one, losing about 4.6 percent of its student body. Some went in search of in-person learning.