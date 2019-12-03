Notably, there were 13 fewer five-star schools in high-performing Montgomery County and five fewer in Prince George’s.

State officials said this year’s ratings go a step beyond last year’s, when they rolled out the new approach, which brings together an array of data and comes up with ratings of one to five stars for each public school.

AD

AD

They pointed to the system as a way for schools to get better.

“It really is a local school system charge to take a look at their data. . . to decide, ‘What do we really need to focus on in order to improve?’ ” State Superintendent Karen Salmon told the state board of education at its Tuesday meeting. “That’s what this report card is all about. It’s about giving everyone that look, that transparent look, at where they are and where they need to go.”

Statewide, more than half of schools earned the highest star ratings — four or five — as was the case last year, although the data showed a slight decline, with roughly 55 percent of schools reaching that level, compared to 59 percent in 2018.

AD

The star ratings of 853 schools stayed the same from the rollout to this year, while 275 schools lost a star or two and 180 added one or more stars. State officials did not detail reasons for the rise or fall of schools.

AD

In Montgomery County, with Maryland’s largest school system, about 68 percent of schools earned four or five stars — down from 78 percent last year.

In Prince George’s County, with the second-largest enrollment in Maryland, 35 percent of schools reached four stars or above — compared with 44 percent last year.

Many of the state’s one-star schools were in Baltimore.

Of the state’s 189 five-star schools, 37 were in Montgomery County (down from 50 last year) and four were in Prince George’s (compared with nine last year).

AD

The state’s system also presents percentile rankings for each school. Maryland has about 1,400 public schools, most of which were included in the star ratings.

States across the country and the District of Columbia are adopting similar approaches to accountability, in keeping with the requirements of federal education law.

AD

D.C. schools reported its second-year data last week, with results showing schools that serve a more affluent population were more likely to receive five stars. The highest concentrations of one- and two-star schools were in the city’s poorest wards.

In Maryland, schools are evaluated according to a formula that touches on test scores, student growth, curriculum, absenteeism, graduation rates and English-language proficiency.

AD

New for this year are data related to science assessments, progress since the previous year and surveys of students and educators on school climate.

Prince George’s County officials said Tuesday they were still analyzing the data and examining the effect of the newly added factors on school ratings.

Montgomery County school officials did not immediately provide comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

AD