Virginia students performed slightly worse on standardized tests last school year compared with the year before, state data released Wednesday show.

The percentage of students who passed the state’s Standards of Learning tests dipped modestly across all subject areas in the 2017-18 school year — 79 percent of the state’s students passed reading exams and 77 percent passed math tests, a decline of one and two percentage points, respectively, according to Virginia Department of Education data.

Pass rates on writing and science tests also dropped by one percentage point. Eighty-four percent of Virginia students passed history assessments, a two-point drop from the 2016-17 year.

State officials downplayed the decline over the last two years, noting that pass rates have increased, overall, since more rigorous tests were introduced about five years ago. The tests begin in the third grade and are taken into high school.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said pass rates shouldn’t be the only criteria used to judge a school’s caliber.

“If we focus solely on annual pass rates, we miss the achievement of students who are making steady progress,” Lane said in a statement.

The scores were issued several months after Virginia’s Board of Education voted to look at more than pass rates to determine a school’s accreditation rating, a measure used to hold schools accountable and track student achievement.

The state’s annual accreditation ratings are expected to be released next month. For the first time, criteria such as showing improvement over time and narrowing achievement gaps will factor into a school’s status.

Pass rates in Northern Virginia schools mirrored the slight decline statewide, but the region’s largest school systems mostly outperformed or remained on par with state averages.

In Fairfax County, 81 percent of students passed state reading tests, compared with 79 percent across the state. Eighty-one percent of Fairfax students also passed math exams, which is four percentage points higher than the state average.

Students in Loudoun County schools were among the highest performing in the region — more than 90 percent of students passed history tests, and 88 percent passed science assessments, state data show.

Students in Alexandria City Public Schools lagged behind state averages in all subject areas, with the largest gaps in math and science.

Alexandria students made a four-percentage-point gain in writing, an improvement that school officials attributed to more teacher-training opportunities.

Schools Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. said in a statement that the results are “not yet where we expect or want them to be” but that efforts were underway to improve students’ performance.

Hutchings said scores are “only one data point among many when assessing student outcomes.”

State data also showed stubborn achievement gaps persisted. Black and Hispanic students trailed significantly behind their white and Asian peers in all subject areas. Sixty-seven percent of black and Hispanic students passed state reading tests.

Students with disabilities, English learners and students from economically disadvantaged families also had pass rates that fell below the state average.

For years, the Virginia Department of Education has relied almost entirely on pass rates to determine a school’s accreditation status. Under the revamped accreditation system, schools will be graded on standards including overall proficiency and growth in English, math and science. They will also be assessed on absenteeism and, in high schools, dropout rates and college or career readiness.

The revamped system, Lane said, will provide a “more complete picture of where schools are today and where they can be enhanced in the future.”