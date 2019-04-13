There are many dedicated and outstanding educators in the Washington region. Here are the 2019 finalists for Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Washington Post Principal of the Year.

Each of the finalists was chosen by the respective local school system, the D.C. Public Charter School Board, or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.

The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.

Principal of the Year finalists

Rene Paschal: Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School, Alexandria City

Nelson Horine (winner): Anne Arundel Evening High School, Anne Arundel County

Judy Apostolico-Buck: Barcroft Elementary School, Arlington County

Brock Fulton: Huntingtown Elementary School, Calvert County

Kathy D. Perriello: Henry E. Lackey High School, Charles County

Maisha Riddlesprigger: Ketcham Elementary School, Washington

Brandy Tyson: Center City Public Charter School — Trinidad Campus, DC Charter Schools

Keesha Jackson-Muir: Braddock Elementary School, Fairfax County

Joshua Wasilewski: Long Reach High School, Howard County

Jennifer Meres Short: Sterling Elementary School, Loudoun County

David Rupert: Metz Middle School, Manassas City

Pamela Kalso: Manassas Park High School, Manassas Park

Kim M. Redgrave: Stephen Knolls School, Montgomery County

Saundra Carr: Tayac Elementary School, Prince George’s County

Hamish Brewer: Fred Lynn Middle School, Prince William County

Mike Egan: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, St. Mary’s County

Robert A. Bingham: H.H. Poole Middle School, Stafford County

Teacher of the Year finalists

April Rodgers: Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School, Alexandria City

Heather Carnaghan: Monarch Global Academy, Anne Arundel County

Wilson Ramirez: Washington-Lee High School, Arlington County

Willanette Thomas-Lohr: Huntingtown Elementary School, Calvert County

Brooke A. Shnipes: La Plata High School, Charles County

Kelly Harper (winner): Amidon-Bowen Elementary School, Washington, D.C.

Thora Balk: Capital City Public Charter School, DC Charter Schools

Mary Bauer: Orange Hunt Elementary School, Fairfax County

Marc Robarge: George Mason High School, Falls Church

Raymond Crowell: Marshall Middle School, Fauquier County

Sylvia Hennessie: Guilford Elementary School, Howard County

Jennifer Rodgers: Dominion High School, Loudoun County

Randolph Scipio: Metz Middle School, Manassas City

George C. Valletti III: Manassas Park Elementary School, Manassas Park

Daniel E. Werbeck: North Bethesda Middle School, Montgomery County

Samantha Bardoe: Gaywood Elementary School, Prince George’s County

Gail Drake: Battlefield High School, Prince William County

Keya Belt: St. Martin’s Lutheran School, Private school

Tracy Harding: Leonardtown High School, St. Mary’s County

Benjamin Diggs: North Stafford High School, Stafford County

