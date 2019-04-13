There are many dedicated and outstanding educators in the Washington region. Here are the 2019 finalists for Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Washington Post Principal of the Year.
Each of the finalists was chosen by the respective local school system, the D.C. Public Charter School Board, or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.
The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.
Rene Paschal: Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School, Alexandria City
Nelson Horine (winner): Anne Arundel Evening High School, Anne Arundel County
Judy Apostolico-Buck: Barcroft Elementary School, Arlington County
Brock Fulton: Huntingtown Elementary School, Calvert County
Kathy D. Perriello: Henry E. Lackey High School, Charles County
Maisha Riddlesprigger: Ketcham Elementary School, Washington
Brandy Tyson: Center City Public Charter School — Trinidad Campus, DC Charter Schools
Keesha Jackson-Muir: Braddock Elementary School, Fairfax County
Joshua Wasilewski: Long Reach High School, Howard County
Jennifer Meres Short: Sterling Elementary School, Loudoun County
David Rupert: Metz Middle School, Manassas City
Pamela Kalso: Manassas Park High School, Manassas Park
Kim M. Redgrave: Stephen Knolls School, Montgomery County
Saundra Carr: Tayac Elementary School, Prince George’s County
Hamish Brewer: Fred Lynn Middle School, Prince William County
Mike Egan: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, St. Mary’s County
Robert A. Bingham: H.H. Poole Middle School, Stafford County
April Rodgers: Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School, Alexandria City
Heather Carnaghan: Monarch Global Academy, Anne Arundel County
Wilson Ramirez: Washington-Lee High School, Arlington County
Willanette Thomas-Lohr: Huntingtown Elementary School, Calvert County
Brooke A. Shnipes: La Plata High School, Charles County
Kelly Harper (winner): Amidon-Bowen Elementary School, Washington, D.C.
Thora Balk: Capital City Public Charter School, DC Charter Schools
Mary Bauer: Orange Hunt Elementary School, Fairfax County
Marc Robarge: George Mason High School, Falls Church
Raymond Crowell: Marshall Middle School, Fauquier County
Sylvia Hennessie: Guilford Elementary School, Howard County
Jennifer Rodgers: Dominion High School, Loudoun County
Randolph Scipio: Metz Middle School, Manassas City
George C. Valletti III: Manassas Park Elementary School, Manassas Park
Daniel E. Werbeck: North Bethesda Middle School, Montgomery County
Samantha Bardoe: Gaywood Elementary School, Prince George’s County
Gail Drake: Battlefield High School, Prince William County
Keya Belt: St. Martin’s Lutheran School, Private school
Tracy Harding: Leonardtown High School, St. Mary’s County
Benjamin Diggs: North Stafford High School, Stafford County
