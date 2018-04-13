The finalists
There are many dedicated and outstanding educators in the Washington region’s schools. Here are the 2018 finalists for Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Washington Post Principal of the Year.
Each of the finalists was chosen by the respective local school system, the D.C. Public Charter School Board, or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.
The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.
Principal of the Year finalists
Jesse Mazur: George Washington Middle School, Alexandria City
George Lindley: Arundel Middle School, Anne Arundel County
Kimberley Graves: Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Arlington County
James Kurtz: Windy Hill Middle School, Calvert County
Kathleen Morgan: Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Charles County
Tenia Pritchard: Whittier Education Campus, District of Columbia
Niya White: Center City Public Charter School, D.C. Public Charter
Merrell Dade: Forestdale Elementary School, Fairfax County
Kimberlyn Pratesi: Hammond Elementary School, Howard County
Paul Pack (winner): Liberty Elementary School, Loudoun County
Amanda Wilder: Richard C. Haydon Elementary School, Manassas City
Mary Jane Ennis: Glen Haven Elementary School, Montgomery County
Tracey Spivey-White: Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School, Prince George’s County
Robert Eichorn: New Directions Alternative Education Center, Prince William County
Beth Ramsey: Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, St. Mary’s County
Michael Sidebotham: Grafton Village Elementary School, Stafford County
Teacher of the Year finalists
Laura Simons: T.C. Williams High School, Alexandria City
Joshua Carroll: South River High School, Anne Arundel County
Timothy Wyatt Cotman Jr.: Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Arlington County
Kristen Ratcliff: Calvert High School, Calvert County
Cynthia Pryor: William A. Diggs Elementary School, Charles County
Tumeka Coleman: Walker-Jones Education Campus, District of Columbia
Benjamin Byrd: E.L. Haynes Public Charter School, D.C. Public Charter
Sarah Thompson: Mark Twain Middle School, Fairfax County
Farrell Kelly: Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, Falls Church
Leys Rodriguez: Fauquier High School, Fauquier County
Elizabeth Waltman: Lime Kiln Middle School, Howard County
Denise Corbo: Steuart W. Weller Elementary School/Horizon Elementary School/Sugarland Elementary School, Loudoun County
Kristine Heaver: Osbourn High School, Manassas City
Claude D. LeGrand Jr.: Manassas Park High School, Manassas Park
Kenneth Smith: Montgomery Blair High School, Montgomery County
Kenneth Kitchelt: Frances Fuchs Early Childhood Center, Prince George’s County
Robert Scott: Osbourn Park High School, Prince William County
Heather Husk: Leonardtown Middle School, St. Mary’s County
Daniel Reichard (winner): Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, Stafford County
Samuel Haller: DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville