Liberty Elementary School principal Paul Pack, who was named Washington Post Principal of the Year, arrived at the school six years ago. (Jason Andrew/For The Washington Post)

The finalists

There are many dedicated and outstanding educators in the Washington region’s schools. Here are the 2018 finalists for Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Washington Post Principal of the Year.

Each of the finalists was chosen by the respective local school system, the D.C. Public Charter School Board, or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.

The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.

Principal of the Year finalists

Jesse Mazur: George Washington Middle School, Alexandria City

George Lindley: Arundel Middle School, Anne Arundel County

Kimberley Graves: Hoffman-Boston Elementary School, Arlington County

James Kurtz: Windy Hill Middle School, Calvert County

Kathleen Morgan: Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Charles County

Tenia Pritchard: Whittier Education Campus, District of Columbia

Niya White: Center City Public Charter School, D.C. Public Charter

Merrell Dade: Forestdale Elementary School, Fairfax County

Kimberlyn Pratesi: Hammond Elementary School, Howard County

Paul Pack (winner): Liberty Elementary School, Loudoun County

Amanda Wilder: Richard C. Haydon Elementary School, Manassas City

Mary Jane Ennis: Glen Haven Elementary School, Montgomery County

Tracey Spivey-White: Judith P. Hoyer Montessori School, Prince George’s County

Robert Eichorn: New Directions Alternative Education Center, Prince William County

Beth Ramsey: Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, St. Mary’s County

Michael Sidebotham: Grafton Village Elementary School, Stafford County

Teacher of the Year finalists

Laura Simons: T.C. Williams High School, Alexandria City

Joshua Carroll: South River High School, Anne Arundel County

Timothy Wyatt Cotman Jr.: Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Arlington County

Kristen Ratcliff: Calvert High School, Calvert County

Cynthia Pryor: William A. Diggs Elementary School, Charles County

Tumeka Coleman: Walker-Jones Education Campus, District of Columbia

Benjamin Byrd: E.L. Haynes Public Charter School, D.C. Public Charter

Sarah Thompson: Mark Twain Middle School, Fairfax County

Farrell Kelly: Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, Falls Church

Leys Rodriguez: Fauquier High School, Fauquier County

Elizabeth Waltman: Lime Kiln Middle School, Howard County

Denise Corbo: Steuart W. Weller Elementary School/Horizon Elementary School/Sugarland Elementary School, Loudoun County

Kristine Heaver: Osbourn High School, Manassas City

Claude D. LeGrand Jr.: Manassas Park High School, Manassas Park

Kenneth Smith: Montgomery Blair High School, Montgomery County

Kenneth Kitchelt: Frances Fuchs Early Childhood Center, Prince George’s County

Robert Scott: Osbourn Park High School, Prince William County

Heather Husk: Leonardtown Middle School, St. Mary’s County

Daniel Reichard (winner): Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, Stafford County

Samuel Haller: DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville