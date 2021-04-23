The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.
Finalists for the 2021 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award
Denise Lancaster (winner): Deep Run Elementary School, Howard County
Patrick J. Bathras: Severna Park High School, Anne Arundel County
Beth Morton: Plum Point Elementary School, Calvert County
Debra Calvert: William A. Diggs Elementary School, Charles County
Allison Artis: KIPP DC Arts and Technology Academy, D.C. Charter Schools
Amy Goodloe: Rocky Run Middle School, Fairfax County
Beth Banks: Bradley Elementary School, Fauquier County
Tracy Hillard: Urbana Elementary, Frederick County
Shontel Simon: Forest Grove Elementary School, Loudoun County
Zella H. Jones: Weems Elementary School, Manassas City Public Schools
Elizabeth Thomas: Quince Orchard High School, Montgomery County
Janet Fowler: Greenview Knolls Elementary School, St. Mary’s County
Keana Sirmans Butler: Park Ridge Elementary School, Stafford County
Finalists for the 2021 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award
Philip Arnold (winner): Career and Technology Center, Frederick County
Emily Davis: Brooklyn Park Middle School, Anne Arundel County
Peter Kerwin: Huntingtown High School, Calvert County
Brian Kuhn: St. Charles High School, Charles County
Gary Cameron: Blow Pierce Public Charter School, D.C. Charter Schools
Brianna Greenlee: KIPP DC Honor Academy, Washington, D.C.
Howard Brewer: Transition Support Resource Center, Fairfax County
William Snyder: George Mason High School, Falls Church County
Sarah Bern: Coleman Elementary, Fauquier County
Niklas Berry: Oakland Mills High School, Howard County
Megan Mullally: The Woods Academy, Private
Kim Jackson: Riverside High School, Loudoun County
Patricia Smith: Weems Elementary School, Manassas City
Kelly Burcher: Manassas Park Middle School, Manassas Park
Catherine Miller: Wheaton Woods Elementary School, Montgomery County
Jennifer Rea: Esperanza Middle School, St. Mary’s County
Nina Passmore: Rocky Run Elementary School, Stafford County