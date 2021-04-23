There are many dedicated and outstanding educators in the Washington region. Here are the 2021 finalists for Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Washington Post Principal of the Year.

Each of the finalists was chosen by the respective local school system, the D.C. Public Charter School Board, or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.

The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.

Finalists for the 2021 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award

Denise Lancaster (winner): Deep Run Elementary School, Howard County

Patrick J. Bathras: Severna Park High School, Anne Arundel County

Beth Morton: Plum Point Elementary School, Calvert County

Debra Calvert: William A. Diggs Elementary School, Charles County

Allison Artis: KIPP DC Arts and Technology Academy, D.C. Charter Schools

Amy Goodloe: Rocky Run Middle School, Fairfax County

Beth Banks: Bradley Elementary School, Fauquier County

Tracy Hillard: Urbana Elementary, Frederick County

Shontel Simon: Forest Grove Elementary School, Loudoun County

Zella H. Jones: Weems Elementary School, Manassas City Public Schools

Elizabeth Thomas: Quince Orchard High School, Montgomery County

Janet Fowler: Greenview Knolls Elementary School, St. Mary’s County

Keana Sirmans Butler: Park Ridge Elementary School, Stafford County

Finalists for the 2021 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award

Philip Arnold (winner): Career and Technology Center, Frederick County

Emily Davis: Brooklyn Park Middle School, Anne Arundel County

Peter Kerwin: Huntingtown High School, Calvert County

Brian Kuhn: St. Charles High School, Charles County

Gary Cameron: Blow Pierce Public Charter School, D.C. Charter Schools

Brianna Greenlee: KIPP DC Honor Academy, Washington, D.C.

Howard Brewer: Transition Support Resource Center, Fairfax County

William Snyder: George Mason High School, Falls Church County

Sarah Bern: Coleman Elementary, Fauquier County

Niklas Berry: Oakland Mills High School, Howard County

Megan Mullally: The Woods Academy, Private

Kim Jackson: Riverside High School, Loudoun County

Patricia Smith: Weems Elementary School, Manassas City

Kelly Burcher: Manassas Park Middle School, Manassas Park

Catherine Miller: Wheaton Woods Elementary School, Montgomery County

Jennifer Rea: Esperanza Middle School, St. Mary’s County

Nina Passmore: Rocky Run Elementary School, Stafford County