Lewis D. Ferebee was nominated by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to be the District’s schools chancellor. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

The first of three hearings leading up to the D.C. Council’s vote on the nomination of Lewis D. Ferebee as the District’s schools chancellor is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The public can attend the forum at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in Northeast Washington and provide council members feedback on the nomination.

Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who chairs the Education Committee, will host the hearing at the high school’s gymnasium on the 4800 block of Meade Street Northeast.

[Is Lewis D. Ferebee the leader to close D.C. achievement gap? His time in the Midwest may provide some clues.]

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Dec. 3 that Ferebee, the former superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, was her pick to lead the District’s traditional public school system, which educates about 49,000 students.

Ferebee started as the District’s acting chancellor last week and will continue in the transition role until the D.C. Council votes on the nomination.

Grosso will host a second public hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Cardozo Education Campus in Northwest Washington.

Ferebee will testify Feb. 12 in front of the D.C. Council at city hall.

The D.C. Council will vote on Ferebee after the hearings, although a date has not been scheduled.