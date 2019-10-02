The U.S. Education Department designated five private and public D.C. schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools — an honor given to campuses across the country annually.

The award recognizes schools bridging the achievement gap between student groups or having top scores on standardized tests in their state. The federal agency named 362 schools as 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools last week.

“As a National Blue Ribbon School, your students’ success demonstrates what’s possible when committed educators partner with parents and community leaders to create vibrant, challenging cultures of learning,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a video message to the schools.

Alice Deal Middle and Ross Elementary in Northwest D.C. are the schools in the traditional public school system to receive the honor in recognition of high performance on standardized tests.

KIPP DC Heights Academy, an elementary charter school in the Anacostia neighborhood, received the honor for its work in closing the achievement gap.

Alice Deal and Ross students tend to come from wealthier families than the average D.C. student. But the schools are also among the city’s more diverse, with large populations of white, black and Hispanic students.

The city nominates campuses for the award, and school leaders fill out a lengthy application.

“We focused on our belief that all children can meet or achieve grade-level standards,” said Holly Searl, principal of Ross, where nearly 20 percent of students do not speak English as their first language.

At Heights Academy, the student body is nearly entirely black, with 62 percent of students considered at-risk.

“The students show up each day ready to embrace the joys and challenges that come with learning, and their staff commits each day to ensuring they feel valued, heard, and empowered to be successful,” Gaelan Gallagher, principal of Heights Academy in 2018-2019, said in a statement.

Blessed Sacrament Elementary in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood and St. Peter School on Capitol Hill are the private campuses designated Blue Ribbon Schools for their performance.

In suburban Maryland, Glenarden Woods Elementary in Prince George’s County, St. Raphael School in Rockville and St. Joseph’s Regional Catholic School in Beltsville received the distinction.

In the Virginia suburbs, Arlington Traditional School, Rodney E. Thompson Middle in Stafford, Trinity Christian School in Fairfax and St. Francis of Assisi School in Prince William County earned the honor.

