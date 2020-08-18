“What happened ... is highly alarming and we don’t want any other child in Flint to have a similar experience,” Mark Fancher, of the ACLU, said Tuesday.
Flint and the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce are each paying $20,000, according to a settlement filed last week in federal court. The business group sponsored the after-school program.
Physical restraints will be used only as a last resort and Flint police officers will be encouraged to not get involved in school disciplinary issues, the ACLU said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.