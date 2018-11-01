The Damascus school mascot on a banner at field. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Police are investigating allegations of a serious hazing incident involving members of the junior varsity football team at Damascus High School in Maryland, authorities said.

Damascus High’s principal said in a letter to families that school administrators learned of the allegations Thursday and that the school has forfeited its junior varsity football game against Sherwood that was scheduled for Thursday.

The varsity team at Damascus is a football powerhouse in Maryland, having won state championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and a number in earlier years.

School officials said the allegations do not appear to involve the varsity players.

“The alleged behavior is upsetting and unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Damascus,” Principal Casey Crouse said in the letter.

Crouse said any student found to be involved in hazing will be disciplined and could face legal consequences. “Damascus High School is committed to the safety of all students,” she wrote.

Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Police Department, confirmed Thursday the department is investigating the alleged incident.