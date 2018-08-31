Columnist

For those of us interested in how the teaching profession is doing, the news is mostly bad. Teachers walked out of their classrooms in several states this year to protest low pay and bad working conditions. The number of people completing teacher preparation programs dropped 23 percent from 2008 to 2016.

But I was raised by optimists. They always believed the San Francisco Giants would eventually win the World Series. I think my late mother, a teacher, would have agreed that her profession is improving in some ways, particularly in giving student teachers more classroom experience.

The most radical moves in this direction are called teacher residencies. Prospective teachers begin working in classrooms the minute they enroll in education school. They do their academic work at night but spend their days as classroom aides, called residents, and soon are teaching.

Leading that effort is the Relay Graduate School of Education, which began with 300 students in New York in 2011 but now has more than 3,500 students in 18 cities, including the District. It just became the largest teacher residency program in the country, although its enrollment is less than 1 percent of the total U.S. education school population.

Critics of education schools have long said they spend too much time on theory and too little time on the practical realities of bored and distracted students. Teachers who have gone through Relay say they loved getting so much time with children so soon. “Teachers are taught how to teach and are taught exact practices that will lead to success in the classroom,” said Relay Newark graduate Ambrosia Johnson.

Roscoe Robinson, a graduate of Relay Memphis, said: “By practicing over and over again and also filming myself, I was able to have a successful school year.”

It usually takes a year of study to qualify for a teaching certificate. Relay President Mayme Kendrick Hostetter said for one-year programs “at traditional colleges, the student teaching requirement will vary from state to state with most schools typically requiring 10 weeks at most.” At Relay, she said, aspiring teachers get a full year in the classroom, plus good job prospects at the school where they have been learning. “Last year about 90 percent of those who completed the residency year were hired up by the same school or network,” she said.

Hostetter said Relay offers a way to avoid piling up big debt. She said her schools provide “a quality pathway into teaching for no more than $7,000 out of pocket” if the student makes it through the second year of the Relay program, leading to a master’s degree.

Relay is among several residency programs started by charter school leaders. It grew from a program called Teacher U at the Hunter College School of Education, supported by three charter networks: Uncommon Schools, Achievement First and KIPP. If residents do well in their first year, they advance to a lead teacher role the second year. Nearly 90 percent of Relay alumni continue to work in education today.

There is a multifaceted movement to prepare teachers better, particularly for urban schools. More young people want to help low-income public school kids. Increases in learning time and teacher teamwork have brought significant achievement gains in some schools, both regular and charter. Residency programs will help, but there has to be a change in the uninspiring practices of mainstream education schools.

Hostetter spent six years as an English teacher and coach, including three at a KIPP school in the Bronx. She declined my invitation to discuss what’s wrong with the traditional education schools. “We need to stop thinking about programs as being right or wrong,” she said. “There is a need for amazing, qualified teachers.”

That is the right thing to say, but education schools have a tradition of being cash cows for universities — lots of tuition with little expensive equipment and too little time with kids. That has to end. If their deans can embrace the notion of putting students into full-time jobs the minute they arrive, we optimists would applaud.