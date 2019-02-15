Four students face assault charges after allegedly attacking a fellow student in a locker room at a suburban Maryland middle school, according to police and school officials.

School system officials in Montgomery County said the incident at Ridgeview Middle School in Gaithersburg took place during seventh period classes Wednesday and left the victim injured. They declined to discuss to the extent of the injuries.

In a letter sent home to parents, principal Daniel E. Garcia called the conduct unacceptable but said he was proud that witnesses came forward to report what happened. “When they saw something, they said something,” he wrote.

Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesman for Montgomery County police, said four boys, ages 12 and 13, were charged with second-degree assault and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

School officials said disciplinary consequences would also be imposed. They said an investigation of the incident started Wednesday and continued into Thursday.

“This behavior does not reflect the expectations we have at Ridgeview Middle School and certainly does not reflect the conduct of the majority of our students,” Garcia wrote in the letter.

He asked parents to remind children about respecting others and to explain the negative effects of bullying, harassment and intimidation.

