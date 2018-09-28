Between shuttling to school, cheerleading practice and after-school construction jobs with his father, Carlos Pineda’s weekly bus fares run up to $40 — a significant expense for the Justice High School student in Fairfax County, Va.

It is a challenge faced by many of Pineda’s peers who come from low-income families and lack access to cars in his Seven Corners neighborhood, the student said. That makes a recently launched Fairfax County program that provides free bus passes to Justice students indispensable for the 16-year-old and his classmates.

“It adds up,” Pineda said of the bus ticket costs. “This program has helped us move around the county much faster and more affordably.”

School and county government officials say the program, launched this month, will provide Justice students access to work, internship and community service opportunities across Northern Virginia.

High school and middle school students in Fairfax have been able to access since 2015 passes for the Connector and CUE buses, two transit systems in Fairfax County. But students at Justice are the first in the 190,000-student school system to travel on Metrobus free, said Robin Geiger, Fairfax County Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

The program, which costs $300,000 for the first year, will enable students to travel on certain Metrobus routes in Northern Virginia with SmarTrip cards.

The Falls Church school was chosen to pilot the Metrobus offering because many Connector and CUE routes don’t reach neighborhoods around the school, said Fairfax County School Board chair Karen Corbett Sanders.

Corbett Sanders said she is optimistic the free Metrobus trips will expand to schools across the school district and build on an already popular offering.

Fairfax students have taken more than 1 million bus trips since the school system began distributing free bus passes three years ago, she said. The bus program has been especially successful at South Lakes High School in Reston and Thomas A. Edison High School in Alexandria.

In addition to school and work, Corbett Sanders said the program has helped ferry students home from extracurricular activities, providing an alternative after the school system pared down after-hours school bus service to contend with budget cuts in recent years.

“It’s a wonderful way of connecting our students,” she said.