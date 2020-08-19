Kailyn Penn, an 18-year-old from Upper Marlboro, Md., saw her freshman year at the University of Maryland’s flagship campus in College Park as a chance to break out of her shell. A’dreana Williams, 18, had been wanting to enroll at “the illustrious Howard University” since she was a freshman in high school.

But as the spring melted into summer, those plans were — once again — thrown into chaos. Penn wanted the quintessential freshman experience, but now all she could think about were the billions of germs that live in the showers and sinks of communal bathrooms. Williams, from Jersey City, N.J., was trying to figure out how she would afford her dream school, where she’d go to Homecoming — the annual celebration for Howard’s founding — and join the modeling club.

At the historically Black university, Williams wouldn’t need to overexplain herself.

“I always have to preface my experience with, ‘as a Black woman, as a Black girl, as a queer Black person.’ It’s always a preface instead of just being able to say what I feel,” she said.

But taking out loans to move to the District and attend most of her classes online seemed impractical.

After spending the past several months steeped in uncertainty and waiting to learn how their universities would reopen in the fall, students had hoped the last few weeks of the summer would usher some stability. Instead, college students at all levels are facing potentially life-altering decisions — weighing their desire for a normal college experience against their health and safety, against the financial burden of going to school during an economic crisis.

The choices they make now as a result of the pandemic that has taken lives, jobs and any sense of security will affect them for the rest of their lives. Many young people feel unprepared.

They want to go to campus but are unsure what they’ll be walking into.

“They’re putting it in the hands of the students,” said Williams, who plans to study international business. “If the system and the country worked the way it was supposed to work, this wouldn’t even have to be a decision I would have to make.”

A Howard education costs more than $26,000 a year, and though the university announced it would waive some student fees and offer grants to students who need them, officials haven’t budged on tuition. Williams could pay less than $5,000 to attend nearby Hudson County Community College, though deferring her acceptance to Howard would also mean forgoing the scholarships she secured.

“It just really makes me sad that I even have to make this decision,” Williams said. “I have to choose between halting my education or staying safe or saving money.”

Penn, an incoming kinesiology major on the pre-nursing track, considered living in an apartment off campus, where she’d have her own bathroom. And if campus shuttered again, she wouldn’t have to pack up and leave like students did in the spring.

Staying home with her parents and 16-year-old brother could work, too, Penn thought in early July. It would mean spending more time in her childhood bedroom, but having a car allows for a relatively easy commute to the campus about 25 minutes away.

“I’ve spent days crying,” she said. “It’s been a lot of inner turmoil.”

A great deal of stress for students

These decisions are causing a great deal of stress for students, who will start this school year with higher-than-usual rates of anxiety, said Joy Himmel, a member of a coronavirus task force for the American College Health Association, an organization of college health professionals. Penn’s and Williams’s situations are not unique.

“One of the biggest anxiety pushers is just the uncertainty,” Himmel said. “It’s really important that colleges are really transparent about what the plans are.”

U-Md. has delayed the first day of classes by two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases in Prince George’s County, where U-Md. is located, continues to grow. Students and employees returning to the campus will need to be tested within two weeks before their arrival and again after getting to campus, Darryll J. Pines, the school’s president said.

With roughly 80 percent of fall courses being offered online, the decision to live on or off campus is largely up to the students, although on-campus housing has been pared back to create more singles. The flexibility allows students who are worried about living with other people or who have health issues to determine what’s best for them.

The choice can also be overwhelming, particularly because the university has already told students it will not issue refunds if the pandemic forces the campus to close again.

“Most of us don’t know what’s going to happen to us when we step on that campus,” Penn said. As a restaurant hostess, she has seen firsthand just how careless people could be.

“People come in the restaurant and refuse to wear a mask,” she said. “They come to the hostess stand and put their hands on everything.”

'If money wasn't an issue'

A-Sun Truth, an 18-year-old from the District, didn’t plan to stay local when he applied to colleges in December as a senior at Theodore Roosevelt High School. And when the offer came from North Carolina State University, Truth decided he’d move to Raleigh.

“They have a really good engineering program, and I’ve been down there as well,” Truth said.

But as the pandemic dragged on and the nation’s death toll continued to climb, moving started to make less sense. His mother’s recent battle with breast cancer left her disease-free but particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“I really didn’t want to take the chance, at all, to bring the disease back to her,” Truth said.

Penn, determined to move out of her parents’ house, found a potential roommate. They talked for hours before Penn pitched the idea of becoming roommates.

“I was so happy,” Penn said. She consulted her parents, who promised to support whatever choice she made. They’re healthy but aging, Penn said, and the thought of traveling between campus, her apartment and — sometimes — home, made her anxious.

“I know that I won’t be going out to bars, but it’s not about me,” Penn said. “I’d rather myself be sick than to bring it home to my brother and parents.”

Meanwhile, Williams was thinking about her parents, too. They both had gone to college but were distrustful of a system that buried them each in heaps of student loan debt.

The decision to take out loans is a lofty one; student debt follows graduates until they can pay it off. For Black students, who are more likely to graduate with debt and default on those loans later in life, borrowing money poses even heavier consequences.

Now, with widespread unemployment and job insecurity caused by the pandemic, students are considering other options: community college, taking a gap year or staying close to home.

“I think the virus has made [families] more open to considering institutions locally, just because of the facts and the fear of what this virus can do,” said William U. Latham, chief student development and success officer at the University of the District of Columbia. Enrollment at the university and its community college has risen 22 percent this year, officials said.

“It’s really tough. I feel as though it would be smarter for me to go to a community college and stay here in Jersey,” Williams said. “If money wasn’t an issue, if covid wasn’t an issue, I would want to go to college.”

Then Howard joined universities throughout the country and reversed its reopening plans. The semester would be conducted online and residence halls would be open only to students who needed housing.

“Nationally, we continue to see covid-19 cases rise, with an increasing infection rate among young people,” Wayne A.I. Frederick, the university’s president, said in a message to the campus. “We have also grown more painfully aware of the disparate impact of covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths among people of color, with particular devastation on the Black community.”

The university shared plans this summer to keep students safe — enforcing mask usage, reducing on-campus housing, offering classes online — but ultimately ran into issues around testing. Officials had required students to test negative for the virus within seven days before arriving on campus, but many families reported being unable to get tested in their area.

To stay or go?

The pressure mounted in early August when tuition bills were due and housing assignments were finalized. There was no more time to mull the options.

To protect his mom, Truth decided to stay close to his family in Northeast Washington and attend U-D.C., which offered him a scholarship. His family was so happy, they threw him a barbecue.

“At first I was really bummed I wouldn’t be there in person,” Truth said about his first choice, N.C. State. “I really wanted to have a college experience and meet people from all over the place.”

But he’s excited about U-D.C., where he’ll major in mechanical engineering and take his classes online. He’ll save money, too, which was important to him and his parents.

Penn would be staying home, too. Her eyes filled with tears as she talked to her roommate.

“I just felt really bad because we were so excited,” Penn said. “It just kind of sucked.”

They agreed it would be safer to stay away from campus — Penn in Upper Marlboro and her almost-roommate in New York. They promised to try again in the spring if the virus is under control by then.

“School isn’t really going to be an experience, anyway, ” Penn said. No clubs, no sports; her friends are staying home, too. “It’s not really going to make a difference, it feels like,” she said.

For Williams, the choice to stay home or live on campus was made for her after Howard rescinded on-campus housing. She’ll still take out a student loan but save about $7,000 in housing and dining costs this semester by staying at home.

“I’m actually really happy,” Williams said.

Some of her peers were crying about it, Williams said.