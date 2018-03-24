Students from South Florida join Terri Robinovitz, the grandmother Alyssa Alhadeff — a victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla. — and Alyssa’s mother, Lori Alhadeff. A gun control group flew in teens from around the country, including survivors of the Parkland shooting, to talk to lawmakers about gun violence. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

One by one, the teenagers tearfully shared their stories: a South Florida high school student with a relative who accidentally shot himself; her classmate, who calls herself part of the “post-Columbine generation”; a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student with green streaks in her hair, who recalled leaving campus “not knowing if you were going to make it out alive.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) sat at the head of the long table in his wood-paneled office as the teens — four students from Stoneman Douglas and four from South Broward High, in Hollywood, Fla. — explained Friday why they had traveled to Washington to lobby for better gun control. They spoke about how they feared that they would live in a country where mass shootings — like the one that shattered their community — would become more common.

“I don’t really now how to put into words what it felt like,” said Madelynn Dittman, an 18-year-old senior at Stoneman Douglas, describing the day a gunman killed 14 of her classmates and three adults. Her voice cracked. “But it’s a feeling no one should have to go through.”

Saturday, these students joined of thousands of others to rally for greater gun restrictions, a boisterous event. But on Friday, they quietly shared their grief and pain with lawmakers in Congress behind closed doors.

The students were part of a group of 200 young people who arrived in the District from South Florida to meet with lawmakers and share their experiences with gun violence, and to attend the March for Our Lives. The trip was organized by Giffords, the gun-control group founded by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was shot at a constituents event in 2011 in Tucson. The organization also arranged for students from several other cities, including Tucson, to come to the District.

1 of 61 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × The scene at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington View Photos A huge crowd is expected for what is billed as a youth-led movement spearheaded by student survivors of school shootings. Many D.C.-area families, businesses and organizations are lending their support, and “sibling marches” are planned nationwide. Caption A huge crowd turns out for what is billed as a youth-led movement spearheaded by student survivors of school shootings. Many D.C.-area families, businesses and organizations are lending their support, and “sibling marches” are planned nationwide. March 24, 2018 People gather near the front of the stage hours before the start of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington. Salwan Georges/The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Friday’s event came less than 12 hours after Jaelynn Willey, a 16-year-old shot by a classmate at her school in Southern Maryland, was taken off life support and succumbed to her injuries just before midnight. She marked the third school shooting fatality since the Florida massacre.

[Teenager shot by fellow student at Maryland high school dies]

The day started off with a news conference in front of the Capitol, where a bevy of students stood behind lawmakers. Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) credited teen activists for encouraging Congress to confront the issue of school shootings. Wednesday night, as part of a spending bill, Congress allocated $50 million for school security improvements and approved money to bolster the background check system used to screen potential gun buyers. It also lifted a provision that barred the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from studying gun violence.

“The Stoneman Douglas students have energized the nation. High school students, college students from around the country will be marching here in Washington and in more than 800 cities all across this country and across the globe,” Deutch said.

Students from Stoneman Douglas and from Chicago and Minneapolis spoke Friday, urging members of Congress to take action to stop gun violence.

“We students have become victims of our government’s glaring inaction,” said Demetri Hoth, a Stoneman Douglas senior. “But never again. We have come here today to hold accountable politicians and their disturbing inaction. Never again will our voices — student voices — be shunned into silence.”

[Thousands of U.S. children who endure school shootings are never the same]

In the crowd with them was Lori Alhadeff of Coral Springs, Fla., wearing a thin sweater despite the brisk winterlike weather. She hugged a framed portrait of her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, who was one of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas. As she listened to the words of young people whose lives were undone by gun violence, she stroked the frame as if caressing Alyssa. She struggled not to cry.

She carried a backpack in bubble-gum pink, a bulletproof model she purchased for herself and her other children after Alyssa’s death.

[My daughter died at Parkland. It’s now my job to be her voice.]

In the private meeting, Kaine told the students what other Democratic lawmakers had said all day: They had already made a difference, advancing efforts to keep people safe from gun violence.

“You have started something that is in­cred­ibly powerful,” Kaine said. “I just say, just keep it up, please.”

He compared them to African American children who marched in Birmingham, Ala., to protest segregation in 1963. The images of police officers setting fire hoses and dogs on their small bodies and the news of their arrests marked a turning point in the civil rights movement.

[Children have changed America before, braving fire hoses and police dogs for civil rights]

At the meeting’s close, Dittman asked Kaine for a favor: “Can you pass a message on to your colleagues from me?”

“Yeah, yeah,” he said, “tell me.”

“So obviously, not all of you agree on gun control. Obviously, it’s controversial,” Dittman said. “But I just wanted to say that when you really think about it, it’s not a political issue.

“It’s a human issue. It’s a life or death issue.”

On Saturday, Dittman rose early to travel with the crew to the Mall. She said she was heartened by the number of protesters supporting their cause. As the crowds began to disperse in the afternoon, she lingered in front of the White House. Her feet ached and she said she was drained — “physically and emotionally.”

“Today was really emotional and it’s been powerful,” Dittman said. She was moved to tears when her former classmate Sam Fuentes, who was shot in the leg, delivered a speech. Fuentes has withdrawn from the school. “Today was just raw proof that change is coming, you know?”