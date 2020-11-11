“Contact tracing continues to indicate, like elsewhere, that most transmission is coming via social and household gatherings,” said Liz Medcalf, a university spokeswoman.

Forty-five students and employees who have contracted the virus are currently in isolation, she said.

Frostburg State made a temporary pivot to online learning on Oct. 29 after the school’s health center recorded a spike in cases. The campus resumed in-person classes about a week later as the caseload continued to fluctuate and concerns over the school’s handling of the virus lingered. Students say some classmates have chosen to leave campus.

Sixty cases of the virus were reported on and around campus during the last two weeks of October, data from the university show. The university said last Wednesday that 26 students were in isolation.

Classrooms will shutter but the school’s residence halls will remain open, officials said in an email sent to students. Fewer than 1,150 students moved into the dorms this semester; 400 students are living in a public-private apartment complex on the grounds.

Campus dining will provide to-go meals through the end of the semester on Nov. 24, officials said.

Health officials in Allegany County reported 89 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, pushing the county’s caseload to 1,245. The county’s case rate stood at more than 66 per 100,000 people on Tuesday, the highest in Maryland, the health department said on its Facebook page.

The region on Wednesday opened a free, drive-through testing clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds for children and adults. The clinic will operate three times a week, officials said.

“By partnering with the Allegany County Health Department to establish a new testing site, we are able to increase local testing capacity at a time when the need is high,” said Robert R. Neall, Maryland’s health department secretary. “With covid-19 cases and positivity rates ticking up in the region and across the state, it is critical for all Marylanders who need a test to be diligent about getting a test.”

Hogan unveiled new statewide restrictions Tuesday, including orders to limit indoor gatherings to 25 people. The governor “strongly advised” Marylanders from traveling outside the state and reduced indoor operations at restaurants from 75 to 50 percent capacity.