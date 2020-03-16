“I will do my best to become a competent elementary school teacher overnight,” vowed Betsy Gehring, a single mom in Toledo. Over the weekend, she created a schedule for her three sons, ages 9, 8 and 7, complete with dog-walking and dance-party breaks.

“The hardest part is trying to manage their expectations,” she said. “They want all these answers: ‘When are we going to go back to school?’ And ‘when are we going to be able to play with our friends?’ I don’t have those answers.”

Fearful of the coronavirus, officials have shut down entire school systems coast to coast. Most of those closures began Monday.

As of Monday, 35 states had moved to close all public schools, according to a tally by Education Week. Combined with district closures in other states, at least 35.9 million students in 69,000 schools have been affected.

Officials were most concerned with low-income families who lost easy access to free meals and who lacked ready Internet connections, as well as students with disabilities who are losing critical services.

Sarah Preston, a lawyer in Lenexa, Kan., has four children on the autism spectrum, and they all are at home now. She and her husband are trying to put together a daily program for each child.

Preston’s eldest son — a 13-year-old seventh-grader — has “significant behavioral problems” and attends an alternative therapeutic school. Her 11-year-old son, who attends a public school, had a “severe meltdown” at a doctor’s appointment on Monday, she said.

“He started banging his head against the wall, asking why he could not go to school or to the different places we go, and asking why he couldn’t go to Nanna’s house,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

In San Francisco, high school history teacher Eirik Nielsen worried that his students, some of the poorest children in the city, will lose valuable preparation time for Advanced Placement and other exams this spring. He said he and other teachers are trying to offer material online, but it is hard to expect much when many of his students are tasked with watching younger siblings.

“Many of my students don’t have access to reliable Internet connections at home, nor can they dedicate the time and attention to the material with all their home distractions,” he said. “This is likely to create an even greater disparity in exam scores between the rich and poor school districts this year.”

For instance, he said, many of his students attend free SAT preparation courses at school, which are now canceled. Meantime, he predicted, students from wealthier families will still be able to attend private classes or hire tutors.

On day one, one of his students was already finding it hard to juggle her schoolwork with watching her two younger siblings.

“With no parents at home I’m kind of like in charge of everything ’cause I’m the oldest,” said Kelly Ngo, age 15. Her father works at a hotel and her mother at a grocery store, she said. She plans to take the AP exam in world history on May 14.

“I’m not that confident knowing we’re missing out on lectures and stuff to explain that is possibly going to be on the exam,” she said “It’s different learning in person and being able to ask questions immediately. I think it will hurt me in general. There’s so much to catch up on once I get back to school.”

Other parents were consumed with less weighty matters that nonetheless made for a stressful day.

Haya Appel-Fishman, a mergers and acquisitions attorney in Baltimore, woke up at 3 a.m. so she could pound out some work before her two sons, ages 8 and 2, woke up. Her plan was to work until noon, while her husband watched their two children. Then they would switch for the afternoon.

It wasn’t easy when her turn for parenting arrived.

“Oh no,” she said, turning to her 2-year-old. “We’re shooting water into the electrical outlet? Oh no no!”

Her family spent Sunday rearranging furniture, turning a guest room into a makeshift office and planning activities for the kids. Appel-Fishman bought “at least” $500 worth of art supplies online.

“Then I had a brilliant idea. . . . We should toilet train!” she said. The result: “There’s pee all over my house right now.”

Appel-Fishman’s older son spent part of Monday participating in some online classes offered by his school, as the younger child made use of the art supplies. “He’s coloring on the walls, completely naked from waist down,” she reported.

In Bucks County, Pa., Deena Fischer was busy figuring out how to entertain her three children, while also considering how to keep the two preschools she runs afloat. The preschools are closed due to the coronavirus, but she’s committed to paying teachers as much of their typical pay as possible. In the meantime, she’s charging parents half the normal rates and isn’t sure they will stick with that if the closure lasts more than a couple of weeks.

Her own children were not given any online lessons. So Fischer decided to spend time with each child on something they enjoy. She’s crafting with her fourth-grade daughter, cooking with her seventh-grade son and talking about a moment in history with her high school son.

“If I’m here, I’m trying to at least spend as much time with them that I can, and take advantage of the situation,” she said.

Monday also brought boredom.

Janna Laachir, 12, woke up before her parents and walked with her brother to a nearby elementary school, where the Fairfax County, Va., public schools were distributing free breakfasts and lunches.

After that, she wasn’t sure what to do, as the district was not requiring nor grading school work during the virus-fueled shutdown.

“Maybe after this I’ll do some chores,” she said, “I know I could clean my room, and also maybe the kitchen — there’s not much else to do.”

Even if Melanie Torrico, 7, wanted to complete an online lesson, she couldn’t. The Torricos — whose family includes two parents and three children — have just one computer, and it belongs to their oldest son, 21. Melanie said he wasn’t willing to share.

“So I don’t really have electronics,” she said Monday as she picked up her free breakfast. “What I’m going to do today is play with Lulu, my pit bull.”