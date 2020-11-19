The teacher gave the quiz on Tuesday as part of “a chemistry assignment related to the periodic table of elements,” according to Arlington Public Schools spokesman Frank Bellavia. The teacher has since been “relieved of teaching duties pending an investigation,” Bellavia said.
On Thursday, Superintendent Francisco Durán sent a message to families and staff apologizing for the incident.
“As part of a class exercise, an H-B Woodlawn [Secondary Program] teacher shared an example with students that showed significant racial insensitivity,” Durán wrote. “The content referenced the killing of George Floyd in an unacceptable and senseless way, which hurt and alarmed our students, staff, families and the community.”
Durán wrote in his message that officials became aware of the quiz question after students spoke up to complain.
“The reference showed extremely poor judgement and a blatant disregard for African American lives,” he added.
The principal of H-B Woodlawn is arranging to meet with all staff and students at the school to respond to the incident, Durán wrote in his message. H-B Woodlawn is 4.4 percent Black and nearly 58 percent White, according to school data posted online.
George Floyd was killed on May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. His death sparked protests nationwide over systemic racism and its lingering effects in American society, in places ranging from courtrooms to classrooms.
The content of the quiz question was first reported by ARLnow.com.