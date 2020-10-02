Electronic medical records were not directly affected by the network security issue that officials said was caused by malware. There’s no indication that patient or employee data has been accessed, officials said in a statement on Thursday.
In an earlier statement dated Sept. 29, the company said the cyberattack could temporarily disrupt clinical and financial operations, but did not provide details on how many medical facilities were affected.
UHS shut down its network shortly after the attack was detected. The company is in the process of restoring online operations, but Crawford did not answer questions about when the issue is expected to be resolved.
Despite the network issues, officials said patients could still be treated safely, according to the statement issued Thursday.
Staff at GWU Hospital and other UHS-managed facilities have been relying on backup methods, like documenting information offline.