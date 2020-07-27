The announcement from GW comes about a month before students were set to resume some courses in-person.
“We know just how much many of you were looking forward to being on campus this fall, and we understand that this news is disappointing,” GW officials said in an email sent to the campus. “However, we must always make the decisions that best support the health, safety and care of our community while fulfilling our core academic mission.”
The university also unveiled plans to provide a 10 percent tuition discount to Foggy Bottom undergraduates who live off-campus. The tuition discount recognizes the pandemic has caused economic hardship for students and families, officials said.
A limited number of on-campus beds will be offered to students who have “extenuating personal or academic circumstances,” they added. The amount of on-campus housing made available will depend on the number of students who apply for and are granted exemptions, said Crystal Nosal, a spokeswoman.
Undergraduates who live off campus will not get the price cut; officials noted that students who live off campus will not have access to the same resources as students who live in the dorms.
Most graduate students will attend classes online, with certain exceptions for programs that require in-person classes.
GW joins the University of the District of Columbia and Gallaudet University, which disclosed plans this summer to hold all course online. Other universities in the District are planning to offer a combination of virtual and in-person classes.