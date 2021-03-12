Sellers was fired Thursday.

“I hate to say this. I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks,” Sellers said in the video. “Happens almost every semester. And it’s like, ‘Oh, come on.’ You get some really good ones, but there are also usually some that are just plain at the bottom. It drives me crazy.”

Batson, in a second clip shared on Twitter, appeared to question his own unconscious bias. But students, including the university’s Black Law Students Association, criticized Batson for failing to condemn Sellers’s comments.

Batson, in a letter he shared with The Washington Post, apologized.

“In the moment, my heartfelt response was to point the discussion toward what I believe is our personal responsibility — to be aware of and respond to potential unconscious bias in all our undertakings,” Batson wrote. “I understand, however, that I missed the chance to respond in a more direct manner to address the inappropriate content of those remarks.”

The conversation between Batson and Sellers happened around Feb. 21 at the conclusion of an online negotiations class that was being recorded, said Hassan Ahmad, a Georgetown Law student who posted clips of the remarks on Twitter. The video was online for about two weeks before students noticed the professors’ conversation had also been recorded, he said.

The video was reported Monday morning and then taken down soon after, Ahmad said.