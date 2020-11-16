But as pressure mounts for colleges and universities to bring students back to campus, Georgetown will expand on-campus housing to 500 seniors and a few other students who may have lost stable housing through the pandemic, said John J. DeGioia, the university’s president. The students will join about 500 others who were allowed to live on campus during the fall semester.

DeGioia acknowledged that other students, particularly freshmen who have not yet had a chance to live on campus or attend classes in person, may be disappointed about the school’s decision. He unveiled plans to bring the Class of 2024 to live in the dorms and take classes over the summer if it is safe.

“Given the current state of the pandemic, we are not able to bring more members of our community to campus at this time,” DeGioia said in a message to students. “We will continue to monitor this closely and will be prepared to bring additional students to campus, should conditions considerably improve.”

The new semester, which will start Jan. 25 and run through May 19, will also include about 200 hybrid courses for seniors and graduate students, DeGioia said. The rest of the 19,500-member student body will continue taking classes online.

Georgetown joins other universities throughout the District in making concessions to satisfy students who are eager to return to campus. George Washington University will continue virtual learning through the end of the academic year but plans to expand on-campus housing from 500 to 1,600 students. American University will also offer more campus housing and double the number of in-person classes, though the majority of spring courses will still be virtual.