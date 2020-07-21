Georgetown, like many other universities, has scaled back on-campus housing. A limited number of single bedrooms are being offered to first-year students, some resident assistants and students with special circumstances — including those enrolled in certain academic programs and students with family situations that what would make it difficult to continue school away from campus.
Students who live on campus will pay the full $28,692 in tuition, but will be charged a lower double-occupancy rate instead of a pricier single-occupancy rate, leaders said. Housing and dining fees will also be slashed by 20 percent to account for a shorter-than-normal semester. Students will take a combination of in-person and online classes for most of the semester — which begins Aug. 26 — then shift to remote learning the week of Thanksgiving.
The discount applied to housing and dining will vary by student, but will hover around $2,000.
The announcement follows pressure from students who have called on the university to make concessions for students who will spend much of their time in online classes and away from their peers, which they call the virtual opposite of the traditional college experience.
Jackson Butler, a rising senior studying finance and accounting, wrote a petition last month urging the university to lower tuition. He promoted the petition on social media and convinced roughly 2,000 other students to sign.
“Once your experience is being vastly diminished you expect the cost, the value to be diminished as well,” he said. “I think it’s a call for other universities to do the same.”