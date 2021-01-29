The first iteration of Redeploy Georgetown, unveiled in August, called on staff members to offer their help. But some employees, asked recently to take new roles, said the program no longer feels voluntary. Nonunion staff, who are largely women and people of color, have been asked to take on the temporary jobs or go months without pay.

AD

AD

University officials say the program is designed to stave off layoffs and avoid furloughs. Redeploy Georgetown is described as a budget-tightening measure; hiring enough contractors to support the campus as it reopens would cost about $5 million, officials said.

But as the coronavirus continues to rage and highly transmissible variants of the virus traverse the globe, employees who have been called to the front lines worry for their safety and say they feel pressured by the university to take on jobs for which they never applied.

A recent outbreak of cases on and around campus has heightened tensions; at least 22 people have reported contracting the virus since Jan. 17, forcing the university to suspend in-person meetings for hybrid classes until Feb. 15, according to an email sent to students Wednesday night. The semester started Monday.

AD

AD

Concerns around Redeploy Georgetown comes as data show the lowest-paid workers bear the brunt of layoffs in higher education.

“It all comes out to the theme of thinking about the budget first, and not people, which is very much in contrast with the brand that they build,” said Jewel Tomasula, president of the Georgetown Alliance of Graduate Employees (GAGE) and a critic of Redeploy Georgetown. “Decisions are definitely made without consulting the people impacted.”

Employees — the equivalent of 100 full-time positions — have been recruited into the redeployment program based on several factors, including whether an individual’s workload has been reduced by the pandemic, according to university guidelines. Many were surprised to be called back to campus and assigned responsibilities outside of their permanent positions, they said.

AD

AD

One employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she is afraid of losing her job, said her workload as a full-time staffer in one of the school’s academic departments has grown in recent months, but she was still assigned new responsibilities, including conducting temperature checks and enforcing testing mandates as a public health screener.

The program “assumes that because I’m in a lower-level position, I don’t have as much work, but it’s the opposite,” said the employee, who will divide her time between her permanent role and her new position. “It’s a policy that makes it impossible to be there for students. I have significantly more work to do and it is more mentally and emotionally exhausting.”

Meghan Dubyak, a spokeswoman for the university, said that ultimately, it is up to managers to determine which employees are redeployed, based on departmental needs and whether work can be absorbed by other staff. About one-third of redeployed staff are doing virtual work and about half have been given part-time hours in their new roles, Dubyak said.

AD

AD

The university hosted town hall meetings for employees — program coordinators and assistants and student advisers — in the days leading up to the spring semester, but staff contend that campus administrators made decisions about the new assignments without their input.

More than 200 people have signed an open letter calling on the university to end the policy they say was created “without adequate safeguards to ensure that excess burden is not placed on people with disabilities, women and those with dependent care responsibilities, people of lower socioeconomic status and staff of color within our community,” according to the letter.

It is not entirely uncommon to ask workers to take on new responsibilities, and organizations have spent much of the pandemic searching for creative ways to stretch their strained budgets.

AD

AD

“Some employers have re-juggled staff to do things during the pandemic in order to meet whatever their mission is and, in some respects, that is understandable as long as they’re not putting employees at risk,” said Linda M. Correia, first vice president of the Board of the National Employment Lawyers Association and a civil rights attorney.

But Correia said the ultimatum Georgetown has presented to employees — take redeployment or unpaid leave — is somewhat abnormal.

“That seems a bit draconian,” Correia said.

University officials said hiring contractors to fill the new roles could lead to deeper budget cuts, such as layoffs, posing greater challenges. Hundreds of universities in the wake of the pandemic shed jobs to save money.

AD

Redeploy Georgetown was designed to keep the university’s workforce employed, while dealing with the unique challenges of operating during a pandemic, Dubyak said in an email.

AD

Redeployed employees will continue to receive their full salary and benefits with their reassignments, plus free meals, free parking, personal protective equipment and twice-weekly coronavirus tests. The university has worked to provide accommodations to employees with health concerns, Dubyak said. Georgetown is also offering resources, such as discounts on child-care centers, to staff with kids at home.

But there have been challenges. A Georgetown employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said they had to make repeated requests to get out of an assignment as a public health screener — a potentially high-contact job that presented health concerns.

AD

“I was told if they didn’t have a different position for me, I would have to take unpaid leave,” the employee said. Staff placed on unpaid leave lose health benefits and have to pay the cost of their entire premium while out of work. “It’s not really an option to go without health care during a pandemic.”

AD

The university reassigned the employee.

Tomasula, who leads the union for graduate student teaching and research assistants, said the issue is emblematic of the way the university treats junior-level employees. GAGE secured its first union contract with the university in May, which helped the group bargain for safety protections.

Tomasula accused the university of exploiting staff who “don’t have a union backing and don’t have an organizational structure.”