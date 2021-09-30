One day a student who had been officially designated as gifted by the Los Angeles Unified School District walked into the classroom of Jaime Escalante, a math teacher at a mostly low-income high school who later became famous for being portrayed in the film “Stand and Deliver.”
School was over, but as usual the 50 desks in his large room were full of students from every grade helping each other with homework. The gifted student was not in any of Escalante’s classes but thought he could help her with a math problem.
“I’m gifted,” she informed him.
“Congratulations,” he said. “I am going to have a student who is NOT gifted come up to the board and show you how to solve this,” which he did.
Escalante told me he thought the gifted designation was a deceptive waste of time because it did not guarantee accelerated instruction. In 1987, he and a teacher he trained produced 27 percent of all Mexican American students in the United States who passed the college-level Advanced Placement Calculus AB exam. Only about 10 percent of them were designated gifted. Very few gifted but low-income children got the energetic teaching they deserved.
The new report released by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, “Ohio’s Lost Einsteins: The inequitable outcomes of early high achievers,” indicates that situation has not changed.
The research done by Michigan State University economist Scott Imberman shows that students in the top 20 percent of those tested as third graders were much less likely to be identified as gifted, remain among the highest achievers, take the ACT college admission test and go to college if they were low-income or Black.
“Thousands of early high-achieving children — including smart kids of poor and working-class parents from places like Cincinnati, Dayton, or Mansfield, Ohio — are going adrift as they make their way through middle and high school,” said Fordham Institute president Michael J. Petrilli and the institute’s Ohio research director, Aaron Churchill, in their foreword to the report. “This not only limits these kids’ opportunities to move up the social ladder, but also threatens the nation’s economic competitiveness and derails our aspirations for a more just society where children from all backgrounds can become inventors, doctors, and business leaders.”
The Fordham Institute, now based in Washington, D.C., has extensively studied Ohio schools because it was first established in that state.
Fordham officials hope that more participation in gifted programs will help low-income and Black students. I don’t share their optimism. A recent study by scholars Jason A. Grissom and Christopher Redding, “Do Students in Gifted Programs Perform Better?” concluded, “we do not have rigorous national estimates of the relationship between receiving gifted services at the elementary level and student academic and nonacademic outcomes.”
Children are usually enrolled in gifted programs based on tests they take in second or third grade. In many states, only students thought by their teachers or their parents to be gifted are given the exams. After Imberman gathered his data, Ohio extended testing to all third graders, an unusual move. But the state does not require schools to provide gifted services.
Imberman said that among students who had been in the top 20 percent on Ohio third grade tests, only 34 percent of economically disadvantaged students and 30 percent of Black students were formally identified as gifted by eighth grade. More than half of other students in the top 20 percent were identified as gifted by eighth grade.
Imberman said only 47 percent of low-income students and 41 percent of Black students in the top 20 percent of those tested in third grade eventually took ACT tests to qualify for college, compared to 71 percent of non-impoverished students in that group. Only 35 percent of low-income students and 26 percent of Black students in that group went to four-year colleges.
I have seen no data on how high scoring third graders do on achievement rates or college participation in later years if allowed to skip grades or join accelerated programs, of which there are very few until high school.
Most gifted programs provide enrichment, not acceleration. Most appear to give gifted students special instruction for a few hours each month. Some students may skip grades, but gifted programs rarely seek that outcome. Some parents get their children moved to higher grades by providing accelerated instruction from tutors or at home.
Escalante’s alternative to the gifted label he so distrusted was to open his Advanced Placement calculus classes to all and make it difficult for students to drop out. A growing number of high schools, though nowhere near a majority, are taking that approach.
Whatever money is being spent on gifted education might be better used to take students to a higher level, rather than just give teach them some interesting lessons and make them and their parents feel special.