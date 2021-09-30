“Thousands of early high-achieving children — including smart kids of poor and working-class parents from places like Cincinnati, Dayton, or Mansfield, Ohio — are going adrift as they make their way through middle and high school,” said Fordham Institute president Michael J. Petrilli and the institute’s Ohio research director, Aaron Churchill, in their foreword to the report. “This not only limits these kids’ opportunities to move up the social ladder, but also threatens the nation’s economic competitiveness and derails our aspirations for a more just society where children from all backgrounds can become inventors, doctors, and business leaders.”