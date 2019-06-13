George Mason University President Ángel Cabrera, seen addressing a town hall meeting in 2012, will become the next president of Georgia Tech, officials announced Thursday. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

George Mason University President Ángel Cabrera will become the next leader of Georgia Tech, Georgia education officials announced Thursday.

Cabrera, 51, has led Virginia’s largest public university since July 2012. George Mason, based in Fairfax County, has more than 37,000 students.

On June 6, Cabrera was named the sole finalist to become Georgia Tech’s next president. The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia, which approved the selection, said Cabrera will take office by Sept. 15.

Georgia Tech, based in Atlanta, has about 29,400 students and is ranked among the top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report.

