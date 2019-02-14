A prestigious private D.C. high school is responding to “a serious incident of student vandalism” at a recent spiritual retreat in rural Maryland.

The president of Gonzaga College High School, the Rev. Stephen W. Planning, sent a letter about the episode to parents and families Thursday afternoon.

“I am writing with a heavy heart to inform all of you about an incident that occurred on the most recent Kairos retreat,” Planning wrote. “As some of you know, during a break period, there was a serious incident of student vandalism near the retreat house.”

The Gonzaga leader said “each student has been issued consequences commensurate with his involvement.” Those consequences, he wrote, “mark only the beginning of a longer process for students to reflect on their actions, learn from their mistakes, and make amends consistent with our Christian ideals.”

People with knowledge of the incident said it happened in late January on property adjacent to the Loyola retreat house in Faulkner, Md., in Charles County, about 10 miles south of La Plata. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

In a separate statement sent Thursday by the school to The Washington Post, Planning said: “At Gonzaga, we take extremely seriously any disciplinary issues concerning our students. This incident, which occurred off campus at a rural property during a retreat, was particularly troubling as it is deeply inconsistent with our core values.”

“From the moment this happened, we have worked closely with the property owners, with the students involved, their families, and our faculty and staff,” Planning said. “Our goal is for our school community to take responsibility for this matter, to make amends, and to help our school community learn from our mistakes.”

Planning ended his email to the school community with a message.

“This incident is an opportunity for all Gonzaga families to have meaningful conversations with their sons about the consequences of bad decisions,” he wrote. “My hope is that ultimately our community can grow stronger in its resolve to always model the ideals in which we believe.”

