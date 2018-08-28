Goucher College is joining a growing list of colleges to ban smoking and tobacco. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Goucher College prides itself on fostering life-altering experiences for its students, but school administrators recently learned of a troubling change occurring among the student body.

A survey conducted a few years ago revealed that a number of students were arriving at Goucher as nonsmokers, but becoming smokers during their time on campus.

“We advertise that we are [a] transformative experience but starting smoking is not what we’re talking about,” said Bryan F. Coker, the school’s dean of students. “That’s not a value we’re looking to instill.”

The survey results — plus a handful of incidents in which secondhand smoke sent asthmatic students to the hospital — prompted the university to go smoke-free. The policy took effect in July, but the fall semester that started last week will be the policy’s first big test.

Students driving onto campus for the first time will see a sign reminding them that Goucher is smoke-free. Decals now adorn nearly every building to serve as a reminder.

The liberal arts school based in Towson, Md., joins a growing list of colleges that are banning smoking and tobacco. The number doubled between 2012 and 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rising to 2,082 campuses nationwide that have a smoke-free policy.

The American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation tracks the number of U.S. colleges going “smoke-free.” It has identified 12 Maryland institutions that have banned smoking completely, including Morgan State University and Towson University. The majority of fully smoke-free schools in Maryland are community colleges.

“There’s been an uptick in the number of policies that have been passing since the 2000s,” said Cynthia Hallett, president of the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation. “I anticipate we’ll continue to see more.”

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents, the governing body for the 12 public institutions under the system umbrella, approved a policy in 2012 that required its member institutions to move toward becoming smoke-free by the next year.

Such policies have the backing of the American College Health Association. Cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ, according to the CDC, and causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States.

Nearby schools’ experiences can provide a road map for Goucher as it transitions to a smoke-free environment.

Towson University began discussing the need to ban smoking more than a decade ago. The school’s policy took effect in 2010.

“Even back then, it was clear that it was going to be a trend,” said Deb Moriarty, vice president for student affairs. “Because we had a slower rollout period, there was plenty of time to talk about it.”

Some opposition came from a vocal minority of students who smoked, Moriarty said. And it was difficult at first to enforce the policy among visitors — such as parents coming to move their children into dorms.

“Anytime you institute any change, it’s a bit of a challenge,” Moriarty said. “The minority of people on campus interested on smoking were causing a disruption to the majority of people who didn’t want to be around smoke. We were thinking about the good and health of the community.”

At first, people caught smoking on Towson’s campus incurred a fine and were referred to smoking-cessation classes offered on campus.

Eight years later, Moriarty said, there’s no longer a demand for cessation classes and fines aren’t enforced either, as those measures aren’t necessary anymore.

“I can’t even tell you the last time I saw someone smoking on campus,” she said.

The first time a person is caught smoking this year at Goucher, he or she will receive a formal warning. The second offense is punishable by a $25 fine, followed by a $50 fine if it happens again.

Coker hopes those fines won’t be necessary.

“We’ve been relentless with publicizing that this is coming,” he said.

Still, he knows that consistent enforcement will be a challenge at first.

“Folks naturally are hesitant to confront others,” Coker said. “We have staff doing this, but it depends on everyone being willing to remind others of what our community expectations are. Some folks are going to test the boundaries, but we’ll be very clear: Smoking is not to be done on college property.”

The Goucher policy bans all tobacco products, hookahs and electronic smoking devices.

Some students say they’re skeptical about enforcement.

[E-cigarette maker Juul targeted teens with false claims of safety, lawsuit says]

Sophomore Greta Coss said that vaping is extremely popular on the campus, and that it’s difficult to see how the new policy will end that.

Sophomore Tashi McQueen said the people who lived next door to her in the dorms last year smoked frequently — both cigarettes and marijuana.

“So far, I haven’t seen anything to suggest it’ll be enforced more,” McQueen said. “I don’t think it’ll be that much of a change, but if they do enforce it, it’ll be a good thing for the campus.”

A number of colleges in Maryland bill themselves as smoke-free but have exceptions to what sounds like a blanket ban.

The University System of Maryland’s policy allows for smoking in “limited and specific designated areas on institution grounds” as approved by the university president.

That’s the case at the state flagship school, which became smoke-free in 2013.

At the University of Maryland at College Park, there are four designated “smoking areas,” including next to the prominent McKeldin Library at the heart of campus. A list of FAQs about the policy says these spaces are areas where students can smoke as they work toward quitting.

Hallett’s organization does not consider campuses as truly smoke-free if they have designated smoking areas. These areas still present issues of secondhand smoke and litter, she said.

“And for people who have quit, the visual cues and seeing people huddled together in designated areas might be a trigger for them,” Hallett said. “Young people might see them and say, ‘Oh, I want to try that.’ ”

Mike Lurie, a university system spokesman, said the board wanted to give schools some flexibility.

“The essence of the USM decision regarding the smoking ban on campuses, and making limited spaces available, was centered on the reality that smoking itself, if one is of the proper age, is a legal activity,” he wrote in an email.

Goucher freshman Julian Dowell said having designated smoking areas is a smarter move than banning smoking altogether. Dowell doesn’t smoke, but some of his friends do, and he said many of them are frustrated.

“If they want to smoke, and it’s midnight, it can be dangerous to walk off campus,” he said, “especially if you’re not from the area.”

Other students who smoke say they are angry about a legal choice being taken away from them.

Goucher officials could not provide the survey data about increased smoking among students that helped spur the policy, but Coker hopes the smoking ban leads to a change of culture.

“We think most folks will get back, start studying and not think about smoking,” he said.