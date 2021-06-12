T.C. Williams student leaders fought not only for the name change but also for an in-person graduation ceremony after a year of remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. In consultation with the Alexandria Health Department, the school set up hundreds of folding chairs, three feet apart, in Chinquapin Park. Luckily, although the sky was gray, rain never fell. Guests — each student could bring two — cheered and videoed from a safe distance. A photographer repeatedly reminded students that they could take off their masks to smile for the camera, though many opted to keep them on.