The graduation rate in Prince George’s County dropped by more than four points for the Class of 2018, the largest one-year decline among Maryland school systems and another sign of fallout after a major diploma scandal erupted in 2017.

The on-time graduation rate in the suburban Washington system was posted at 78.47 percent, its lowest since 2014 and a blow to the successes once claimed by school system leaders, according to figures released Tuesday by state officials.

In early 2017, Kevin Maxwell, who was chief executive of the Prince George’s school system at the time, paraded through high schools with pompoms and celebratory banners, cheering on gains even as some had begun to question increases.

The new numbers are the first look at graduation rates since the scandal, which spurred two state-ordered investigations of county records and practices. One found a number of students ineligible to graduate or lacking documentation to show they qualified for diplomas.

The other investigation found that the school system — Maryland’s second-largest — had improved many practices, but still had a major issue with absenteeism.

[Report: 60 percent of graduates sampled in Md. school system excessively absent]

School system officials on Tuesday pointed to the district’s efforts to tighten procedures and said restoring trust and improving achievement require “honest assessments like this one.”

“Today’s graduation rate numbers present a difficult, but necessary truth about the true progress we have made in preparing our students,” Monica Goldson, interim chief executive of Prince George’s public schools, said in a statement. “While the results do not show the progress we want, they do provide us with the accurate measure we need.”

Goldson said the system will remain vigilant “to ensure that the progress we made leaves our students, staff and community proud of their diplomas.”

Alvin Thornton, chairman of the county school board, expressed similar sentiments, saying he was “very concerned” about the significant decline in the county graduation rate but appreciated the system’s “laser focus” on strengthening practices.

Thornton noted remarks made in January by the president of the Maryland State Board of Education, who supported Goldson’s assertion that, following an overhaul of procedures, the system’s graduation and grading processes rate among the state’s best.

“I would almost guarantee that that’s true, not only because of the seriousness of purpose that you clearly bring to addressing this but because your county has been scrutinized in a way that none other has,” board president Justin M. Hartings told county school leaders at a meeting.

[Graduation scandal eases as Prince George’s school system gets praise from state]

Concern over graduation rates was first raised in summer 2017 by members of a minority bloc on the school board, who said whistleblowers had stepped forward with allegations of grade tampering and transcript fraud in county high schools.

In four years, Prince George’s improved more than 8.5 points, with a graduation rate of 82.7 percent for the Class of 2017.

Edward Burroughs III, a board member who was then part of the minority bloc calling attention to the problem, said Tuesday the system must focus foremost on student learning.

“It does a real disservice to students when adults focus on artificially raising the graduation rate instead of making sure that students are learning,” said Burroughs, the board’s vice chairman.

Burroughs expressedconcern for those who did not earn diplomas.

“We need to look at these students and figure out how to support them and learn from their unfortunate experience so we can better prepare our students not just to graduate but to be successful all through school,” Burroughs said.

Statewide, the graduation rate fell by about half a point, to 87.12 percent. Ten of the state’s 24 systems slipped, while 14 edged up, but many of the changes were by less than a point. Montgomery County’s rate dipped 1.17 points.

