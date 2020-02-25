“We are pleased to see our graduation rate on the rise,” said Jack R. Smith, superintendent of Montgomery County schools, the state’s largest school system. “Nearly all of our student groups showed an increase in both the percentage graduating and actual number of students graduating.”

For Prince George’s County, the year-to-year increase was bittersweet: It did not return Maryland’s second-largest school system to its 2017 high school graduation rate — 82.7 percent.

Rates had been rising in the county for several years, but two state-ordered investigations cast doubt on those increases and sparked a major effort to tighten controls on grading and graduation certification.

State investigators in 2017 found that a number of students in Prince George’s were ineligible to graduate or lacked documentation to show they qualified for graduation. Another investigation revealed a major absenteeism problem.

Gabrielle Brown, a spokeswoman for the school district, said graduation rates have not changed substantially since officials implemented stricter policies.

“While we continue to review our graduation data, we remain committed to our central mission of transparency and accountability,” Brown said in an email. “We will continue to build on our progress in preparing all students for higher education, the workplace and beyond.”

Statewide, the graduation rate dropped by about 0.2 percentage points, to 86.9 percent. Rates fell for students with disabilities, from 66.8 percent in 2018 to 63.5 percent in 2019. They also dropped for students from low-income families, from 78.8 percent to 77.7 percent.

But more students who are learning English are graduating from high school on time, statewide data shows. Their graduation rate increased from 51 percent in 2018 to 53.7 percent in 2019.

English-language learners represent one of the fastest-growing student groups in Maryland.

“We get students who are 15, 16 years old who walk through the door, and we welcome them, of course,” said Karen B. Salmon, state superintendent of schools. “They are sometimes not even literate in their own language. So, it becomes a double challenge to get them educated.”

The trend was evident in the state’s two biggest school districts. Fifty-nine percent of English-language learners graduated on time from Prince George’s County schools, up from 55.4 percent the year before. Improvements were also made in Montgomery County, where the graduation rate for these students increased more than 6 percentage points, to 52.8 percent.

Despite those gains, English-language learners still experience some of the lowest graduation rates in the state. Maritza Solano, who serves as the director of education for the Latino and immigrant rights group CASA, called the increases in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties a good sign but said districts need to do more.

“A lot of our immigrant, English-language learners have overcome such traumatic experiences that really put a hindrance on their learning,” Solano said. “Having school staff that is culturally competent, that know how to engage families, that is really willing to work with community organizations to find resources they may not have at school” is critical to students’ success.

Graduation rates among black and Latino students in Montgomery County increased, but challenges remain. More than 95 percent of white students graduated from high school in four years, compared with 89.7 percent of black teenagers and 76.1 percent of Latinos.

The data is consistent with a report published in December by the county’s Office of Legislative Oversight, which monitors government-funded activities. Researchers found the school system has made scant progress since 2015 in closing achievement gaps between black and Latino children and their white and Asian peers.

Smith acknowledged the school system’s shortcomings. The district has launched an equity initiative and introduced a reporting tool designed to monitor student achievement among black students, Latino children and children from low-income families.