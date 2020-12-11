Having enticed Geoffrey Canada, Harlem Children’s Zone’s founder and former CEO, out of semiretirement to lead the effort, Owusu-Kesse envisions creating “a national hub” for the local groups, promoting best practices in anti-poverty and education services, and connecting them to the organization’s broad network of funders.

While welcoming the attention and resources the famed Harlem organization can bring, some experts caution that this has essentially been tried before, with mixed results. Under the Obama administration, the Department of Education launched the Promise Neighborhoods initiative in low-income neighborhoods. Since 2010, more than $430 million in multiyear grants designed to foster cradle-to-career systems to combat generational poverty has been awarded in 17 cities.

“The Promise Neighborhoods’ goal was to replicate the work of Harlem Children’s Zone — a federal grant program to do in neighborhoods across the country what Geoffrey Canada did for Harlem,” said Megan Gallagher, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute, a social and economic policy think tank in Washington. But, she added, “it isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.”

A look at some Promise Neighborhoods, doing some of the work that Harlem Children’s Zone proposes, highlights how varied the needs are from one community to another and how difficult it can be to measure success.

In West Philadelphia, a five-year, $30 million Promise Neighborhood grant went into effect in 2017. In the most recent, pre-pandemic school data available, only 31 percent of elementary school students within the Promise Neighborhood area were scoring at proficiency in English, and only 16 percent in math. That’s below the figures for the overall city population, although the gap has narrowed slightly each of the last two years.

“This stuff doesn’t happen overnight,” said Amy Carroll-Scott, co-lead of policy and community engagement at Drexel University’s Urban Health Collaborative. Drexel is the lead partner in the grant, which encompasses seven public schools, including one charter school, in a majority-Black neighborhood where 50 percent of residents live below the federal poverty line.

“We’re working in neighborhoods where the schools have been historically disinvested in; there’s no workforce development, no career pipeline,” said Carroll-Scott, adding that while Drexel has a large institutional footprint in the area, “this community has long been economically excluded from its benefits.”

Joanne Ferroni, who oversees the implementation of the grant as director of university and community partnerships at Drexel, said, “There’s years of mistreatment and distrust of big institutions in these communities. That’s not overcome in five years.”

The progress is there, she said, if you know where to look for it. “We see the number of parents who encourage their kids to read has risen because of our early-childhood supports. We have seen the medical home rate — the number of kids who have a primary care doctor — in the 93 percent range, which is incredibly rare for a population with this level of poverty and unemployment. This shows that our safety net is working.”

These positive trends, Carroll-Scott argues, are the cornerstones of future academic progress.

“Housing stability, food insecurity, behavioral health needs of the child or their family — all of these things affect achievement in school,” she said. “So, to only look at performance in school . . . that’s just such a naive marker of progress.”

In only the second year of its grant, Portland, Ore., has a unique challenge, said Melissa Hicks, director of the Promise Neighborhood Initiative at the nonprofit group Self Enhancement, the grant recipient. The program covers students in both the Albina community in North Portland and the Rockwood suburb more than 15 miles to the east. Albina used to be a majority-Black neighborhood, but decades of gentrification have forced residents to move farther north and farther east.

In Rockwood, which was a predominantly White suburb as recently as 2000, the student population at Reynolds High School is now 69 percent students of color. These students come from a wide variety of ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Hicks recognized early on that before addressing educational outcomes, Self Enhancement, which has traditionally served an African American population, would need to partner with organizations that had strong ties to the local Latino, immigrant, Asian and Native communities.

“In our refugee community, you may have former doctors or lawyers, successful people who come here and their credentials mean nothing,” Hicks said. “That poverty looks very different than a Black family that’s a single mom with three kids trying to maintain a stable household.”

In an effort to understand the varied needs within a multicultural community, Promise Neighborhood programs are required to conduct door-to-door surveys of families in their catchment area. In Camden, N.J., that interaction is seen as vital.

“What goes on outside of the school day for that student is going to impact their success,” said Megan Lepore, director of development and sustainability at the Center for Family Services, which administers Camden’s Promise Neighborhood grant. In an area with academic proficiency levels that are 20 to 30 points below the state average, the center’s 2017 survey tackled issues such as food insecurity and head-of household employment skills. It’s a time-consuming but crucial element in making sure the program partners are delivering what the community needs.

Before the survey was conducted, Lepore said, her partners did not have a strong workforce-development system in place. “Now, we have employees who are dedicated to job training, interviewing and soft skills,” she said.

While social and family services have a huge role to play, it is through the relationships built and maintained with local school systems that the most easily defined markers of progress are shown.

“In some places, you’ve got really strong district school partners, and in others you have absent school partners,” said Gallagher of the Urban Institute. “What it comes down to is whether the schools see this as a threat. Whether Promise Neighborhoods are integrated into schools or not is the big question.”

And perhaps no aspect of Harlem Children’s Zone’s work is as polarizing as its decision to pour its considerable financial resources into lottery-admission charter schools. The organization, whose board is populated by philanthropists and hedge fund managers, spends thousands of dollars more per student than the average New York City district school does.

While students in these charter schools routinely exceed statewide proficiency standards, it’s an open question as to whether these are replicable lessons for programs partnering with neighborhood district schools, given the outsize differences in funding, as well as the self-selecting nature of lottery-based admissions.

This fuels concern over just how closely a national outreach initiative can follow the organization’s approach.

“Do they have the appropriate model for groups of kids different than those they may have served in Harlem? Are they prepared to work with existing district schools?” asked Gallagher.

In reply to that question, Owusu-Kesse said, “Our commitment is to work with organizations that are accountable for delivering high-quality outcomes with a comprehensive strategy that includes quality education in all forms.”

And, noting again the comprehensive approach required to tackle generational poverty, he added, “While quality education is essential to the strategy, it is not a silver bullet, and schools should not be the sole focus.”

Indeed, Owusu-Kesse points to a reality all too familiar to those who have embraced a cradle-to-career model: The issue of poor academic performance in low-income communities cannot be solved exclusively within the walls of any school building. The foundational work to build trust in the community and equitable partnerships among service providers and institutions is crucial. And it takes time.

“I wish this was a longer-term grant,” said Hicks about the five-year Promise Neighborhood program grant for Portland. “Because I literally could have spent all of the first year just planning and prepping, strengthening those relationships, to make sure our partners don’t feel like we’re coming in and doing this to them — that this is a collaboration.”

None of this work is easy or can be adequately judged over the course of just a year or two.

“These first five years are like finding yourself,” said Lepore. “It’s an opportunity to find out what’s working, what isn’t and what we need to invest in.” Which means that the success or failure of any Harlem Children’s Zone initiative isn’t likely to be fully understood for years to come.