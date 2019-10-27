The next board, which voters will choose Nov. 5, will chart the course of a school system that has dramatically diversified in the last decade — more students come from disadvantaged families than 10 years ago, and the population of English-language learners is growing. The shifts have spurred conversations about equity and given urgency to concerns over student achievement gaps that have not narrowed in nearly 20 years.

“Issues of addressing diversity and inclusiveness have become more prominent as the school system sees its demographics continue to change,” said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Fairfax County School Board races are nonpartisan, and candidates are listed on ballots as independent. But political parties in the left-leaning county wield significant influence even in school board elections, issuing endorsements that candidates use to persuade voters.

Republicans have set out to capture more seats and usher in a new majority. Democrats view the election as an opportunity to seize full control — all but two seats are held by candidates backed by the Democratic Party.

School boundaries — a lightning rod in school systems throughout the nation and often a proxy for issues of class and race — have emerged at the heart of this year’s election.

Candidates endorsed by the Republican Party have asserted the school system wants to bus students out of their neighborhoods to balance schools by race and income. They have also decried the One Fairfax policy, a declaration approved by county and school officials that promotes racial and social equity, as overly vague.

School board members and candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party flatly reject those claims. They say the Republican-endorsed candidates have manufactured issues about redistricting and created an uproar over One Fairfax to incite fear.

“The Republican-endorsed candidates are creating false narratives to scare voters,” said Megan O. McLaughlin, an incumbent fighting to keep the Braddock District seat.

Candidates — including those battling for three at-large seats — have broadly identified many of the same issues.

They want to reduce the number of classroom trailers and improve students’ mental health. They care about closing the achievement gap and creating a safe environment for students — but disagree on how best to accomplish those goals.

Republican-endorsed candidates say the school board has become immersed in issues that have nothing to do with improving academic achievement, such as renaming J.E.B. Stuart High School — now known as Justice High — and updating the school system’s sexual health curriculum to include lessons about gender identity and transgender issues.

A Republican-endorsed candidate for an at-large seat, Vinson Xavier Palathingal, accuses the school board of “social engineering” on his campaign website. He said money spent changing a school name would be put to better use addressing building needs.

“Past sins are unforgivable sins,” he said in an interview. “I understand that. But name-changing and doing this kind of stuff is not the solution for that. We have to move on.”

Priscilla M. DeStefano, another Republican endorsee running for an at-large seat, said the school board’s focus on “social issues” has taken time away from improving student performance and narrowing achievement gaps.

“Where has the help been?” DeStefano said. “If they’ve had a supermajority, why haven’t they fixed this problem?”

Over the summer, the school board considered a proposal that would have revised the criteria the district uses to redraw school boundaries.

The school board has not approved the proposal and has instead chosen to hire a consultant to look at the district’s boundary policies. But some Republican-backed candidates have continued to use the issue as campaign fodder.

The proposal would have directed school officials to consider the socioeconomic and racial composition of students once the district decides that a school boundary update is necessary. Factors that could drive a boundary update include the opening of a new school, overcrowding or the need for equal access to programs.

It would have also asked school officials to consider the location of schools, the safety of walking routes and busing costs.

In the weeks and months after the proposal was put forward, dismayed parents organized into a group called Voices of Fairfax. They launched a website and circulated a video asserting, “New boundaries will be based on race and income.” Parents flooded a school board meeting in July, expressing fear and anger that students would be bused away from schools in their neighborhood.

“Voices of Fairfax stopped them from a social engineering experiment with our children,” said Fadi Shadid, a founding member of the organization.

The declarations prompted Fairfax Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand to write a letter and appear in a video to “clarify some misinformation that is unfortunately circulating in our community and in the media about school boundaries.”

“If you hear friends or neighbors discussing this issue, please help us set the record straight,” Brabrand said. “We won’t be busing students out of their neighborhoods.”

The superintendent’s decision to issue the video sparked accusations from the Fairfax County Republican Committee that Brabrand engaged in electioneering on behalf of Democratic school board members and candidates, which Brabrand denies.

Cheryl A. Buford, who is running for an at-large seat and is backed by the Republican Party, said she feels the current school board disregards input from residents with dissenting opinions. She fears that One Fairfax has been used “as a pretext for the current school board to use ideology” in its decision-making and “not necessarily what’s in the best interest of our students.”

Zia A. Tompkins, a Republican-endorsed candidate running for the Braddock seat, has made concerns about redistricting key to his campaign platform. On his Facebook campaign page, Tompkins flashes two thumbs up while wearing a shirt that says “fight redistricting.”

He said he believes the school board backed away from updating school boundary criteria because it became a “political liability” and argued the board has abandoned core responsibilities.

“They are so focused on red-meat issues for the Democratic base,” Tompkins said.

McLaughlin, the incumbent who has been endorsed by the Democratic Party, said Tompkins has misrepresented the school board’s intentions.

She said she is a staunch supporter of neighborhood schools and noted the school board has not moved forward with the proposal.

“I hope that voters will move past the fearmongering and the false narratives on the single issue that my opponent wants to focus on,” McLaughlin said. “While we both value neighborhood schools … I bring, in addition to that, a long-standing record of improving our public schools.”

Other candidates said they feel the focus on school boundaries has distracted from other issues.

Rachna Sizemore Heizer, a candidate endorsed by the Democratic Party who has emphasized improving special education, said she feels the misinformation has shifted the conversation from topics such as improving students’ mental health.

“It’s been sad to me to watch the smoke and mirrors,” the at-large candidate said. “It’s using fear to get people to vote a certain way instead of having honest conversation.”

Another Democrat running at large, Abrar E. Omeish, said the conversations over boundaries have become sensationalized and moved “far from fact.” But she said the concerns illustrate a problem in the school system — if the district were equitable, she said, parents would not be so forceful about where they want to send their children to school.

“This conversation has gotten so far from nuance,” said Omeish, who does not think the current school board has done enough to improve equity.

The tone of the election has not gone unnoticed by voters. Jane Miscavage, president of the Fairfax County Council of PTAs, said she feels the “national tone has invaded our county.”

She has been dismayed by “scare tactics” some candidates embraced to stoke fears about busing and said she has been attacked over social media and accused of training PTA presidents to promote busing. PTAs do not endorse candidates.

“I haven’t seen a year quite like this,” she said. “PTA is like apple pie. Why would you go after us?”

These are the seats and candidates in the Fairfax County School Board race, with a “D” signifying that a candidate has been endorsed by the Democratic Party and an “R” the Republican Party:

At-large (three seats)

Cheryl A. Buford (R-endorsed)

Priscilla M. DeStefano (R-endorsed)

Karen A. Keys-Gamarra (D-endorsed, incumbent)

Abrar E. Omeish (D-endorsed)

Vinson Xavier Palathingal (R-endorsed)

Rachna Sizemore Heizer (D-endorsed)

Braddock District

Megan O. McLaughlin (D-endorsed, incumbent)

Zia A. Tompkins (R-endorsed)

Dranesville District

Anastasia S. Karloutsos

Ardavan Mobasheri

Elaine V. Tholen (D-endorsed)

Hunter Mill District

Laura Ramirez Drain (R-endorsed)

Melanie K. Meren (D-endorsed)

Lee District

Tamara J. Derenak Kaufax (D-endorsed, incumbent)

Mason District

Ricardy J. Anderson (D-endorsed)

Tom L. Pafford

Mount Vernon District

Karen L. Corbett Sanders (D-endorsed, incumbent)

Steven D. Mosley (R-endorsed)

Pamela C. Ononiwu

Providence District

Andrea L. “Andi” Bayer (R-endorsed)

Karl V. Frisch (D-endorsed)

Springfield District

Laura Jane H. Cohen (D-endorsed)

R. Kyle McDaniel

Elizabeth L. Schultz (R-endorsed, incumbent)

Sully District

Stella G. Pekarsky (D-endorsed)